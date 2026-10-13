'Gyanu, You're Done, Bro': Detained CJP Leaders Say 'Reclaimed' India's Jantar Mantar

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Despite being detained by the Delhi Police in their attempt to breach the Jantar Mantar site, CJP activists have claimed victory and once again raised their voice for the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, CJP's Saurav Das said, "Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed. We have entered Jantar Mantar and now we are being detained. But this is a message to all of us young gen! We can do it! Gyanu, you're done bro!

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Ashutosh Ranka posted, "Fortress Jantar Mantar has been breached." Abhijeet Dipke posted a picture of Ranka waiving the Indian tricolour at the site. Delhi Police earlier detained Ranka, Das, and Ajinkya Shinde after they attempted to break the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest spot. "Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. Ranka, Das and Shinde along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance," CJP's Dipke posted on X. Ranka in his post said, "Hands Off Jantar Mantar." The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue.

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Earlier, Dipke posted his opposition to the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. "Delhi is once again flooded with people standing up to save democracy. If Modi thinks taking away Jantar Mantar will put an end to protests, he is mistaken. Jantar Mantar is not just a location but a spirit of resistance that nobody can ever take away," he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also criticised the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, accusing the government of restricting democratic protests and targeting the right to dissent. In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the move reflected the panic within the Indian Prime Minister and Home Minister's leadership, claiming that Jantar Mantar would no longer serve as a place where democracy received a regular boost. "It is a definite sign of the extreme panic that has gripped the PM-HM duo that the historic Jantar Mantar will no longer be a place where our democracy is given a daily booster dose," Ramesh wrote.

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