Abu Dhabi Teacher Jailed For 2 Years For Physically Assaulting 4 Students

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A teacher in Abu Dhabi was sentenced to two years in prison for physically assaulting four students. In addition to imprisonment, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court ordered his deportation from the country and directed him to pay all judicial fees.

The teacher, who admitted to physically assaulting the students, struck them inside a classroom at a private school in Abu Dhabi. The assault resulted in injuries that left the students unable to attend to their personal affairs for a period not exceeding 20 days.

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In its ruling, the court stated that the defendant's behaviour represents "a blatant violation of existing laws and regulations, stressing the necessity of firm legal enforcement to protect public safety, uphold individual rights, and deter violations that subject people to harm or undermine their security and stability."

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The defendant explicitly confessed to the crime during investigations and before the court. He admitted to assaulting the students, claiming he did so to prevent them from causing chaos and disruption during the lesson, and in an attempt to discipline their behaviour.

CCTV footage from inside the classroom strongly supported the defendant's confession, clearly capturing the intense violence and extreme harshness he inflicted upon the students without any justification.

"In the grounds for its decision, the court noted that the assault taking place inside a school and during a lesson constitutes a breach of public security and order, as it compromises personal safety and threatens individual security and stability," Abu Dhabi's Judicial Department said in a statement.

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