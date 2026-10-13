ASTPP Advances Telecom Automation With Integrated Auto Dialer And Billing Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ASTPP, an open-source VoIP billing and telecom platform, is advancing telecom automation with its integrated Auto Dialer and billing capabilities. The platform helps telecom operators, ITSPs, call centers, BPOs, and businesses manage high-volume outbound calling campaigns more efficiently.
By combining automated dialing with VoIP billing, call routing, campaign management, and lead tracking, ASTPP provides a centralized environment for managing outbound communication workflows and monitoring campaign costs.
Integrated Auto Dialing and VoIP Billing
ASTPP's Auto Dialer combines outbound calling automation with broader telecom management capabilities, helping businesses automate repetitive dialing activities while maintaining control over campaign operations and costs.
Key capabilities include:
Automated VoIP Dialing: Manage high-volume outbound calling campaigns.
Lead Management: Import, organize, and track campaign leads.
Answering Machine Detection: Identify answered calls to support agent utilization.
Campaign Management: Configure and monitor outbound calling activities.
Call Retry Controls: Manage retry attempts and intervals for unanswered calls.
Campaign Cost Tracking: Monitor calling costs across campaigns and leads.
Flexible Call Routing: Route answered calls to SIP devices, IVR systems, queues, and ring groups.
Caller ID Management: Support different caller ID strategies for outbound campaigns.
Improving Outbound Campaign Efficiency
Manual dialing and disconnected systems can make large campaigns difficult to manage. ASTPP's Auto Dialer provides campaign-level controls, including retry management, concurrent call controls, calls-per-minute settings, and flexible routing.
Businesses can track lead status, call attempts, retry counts, and campaign costs, helping teams maintain visibility into outbound communication operations.
Supporting Telecom Operators and Businesses
ASTPP's Auto Dialer supports VoIP providers, telecom operators, ITSPs, call centers, BPOs, resellers, and enterprises. Its multi-tenant capabilities help providers manage communication environments for multiple customers through centralized administration.
By integrating automated dialing, billing, routing, and campaign management, ASTPP helps organizations build scalable outbound communication workflows.
About ASTPP
ASTPP is an open-source VoIP billing and smart telephony platform built on FreeSWITCH. Its capabilities include VoIP billing, Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch functionality, multi-tenant IP PBX, SIP trunking, DID management, call routing, CDR management, calling cards, and automated outbound dialing. ASTPP offers community and enterprise editions.
Learn more about ASTPP Auto Dialer:
By combining automated dialing with VoIP billing, call routing, campaign management, and lead tracking, ASTPP provides a centralized environment for managing outbound communication workflows and monitoring campaign costs.
Integrated Auto Dialing and VoIP Billing
ASTPP's Auto Dialer combines outbound calling automation with broader telecom management capabilities, helping businesses automate repetitive dialing activities while maintaining control over campaign operations and costs.
Key capabilities include:
Automated VoIP Dialing: Manage high-volume outbound calling campaigns.
Lead Management: Import, organize, and track campaign leads.
Answering Machine Detection: Identify answered calls to support agent utilization.
Campaign Management: Configure and monitor outbound calling activities.
Call Retry Controls: Manage retry attempts and intervals for unanswered calls.
Campaign Cost Tracking: Monitor calling costs across campaigns and leads.
Flexible Call Routing: Route answered calls to SIP devices, IVR systems, queues, and ring groups.
Caller ID Management: Support different caller ID strategies for outbound campaigns.
Improving Outbound Campaign Efficiency
Manual dialing and disconnected systems can make large campaigns difficult to manage. ASTPP's Auto Dialer provides campaign-level controls, including retry management, concurrent call controls, calls-per-minute settings, and flexible routing.
Businesses can track lead status, call attempts, retry counts, and campaign costs, helping teams maintain visibility into outbound communication operations.
Supporting Telecom Operators and Businesses
ASTPP's Auto Dialer supports VoIP providers, telecom operators, ITSPs, call centers, BPOs, resellers, and enterprises. Its multi-tenant capabilities help providers manage communication environments for multiple customers through centralized administration.
By integrating automated dialing, billing, routing, and campaign management, ASTPP helps organizations build scalable outbound communication workflows.
About ASTPP
ASTPP is an open-source VoIP billing and smart telephony platform built on FreeSWITCH. Its capabilities include VoIP billing, Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch functionality, multi-tenant IP PBX, SIP trunking, DID management, call routing, CDR management, calling cards, and automated outbound dialing. ASTPP offers community and enterprise editions.
Learn more about ASTPP Auto Dialer:
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