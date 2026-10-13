LG Electronics Brings Integrated Next-Generation Vehicle Solutions To Genesis GV90
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Seoul, October 12, 2026 - LG Electronics (LG), a leader in mobility innovation, is bringing a suite of advanced in-cabin solutions to the GV90, the first full-size flagship SUV from Genesis, the luxury vehicle brand of Hyundai Motor Group. Spanning display, infotainment, content and connectivity, LG's technologies for the GV90 support a premium in-car experience for drivers and passengers.
This suite of six solutions includes the variable popup display system, integrated infotainment system and LG Automotive Content Platform (ACP), as well as the connected car Rear Cockpit (ccRC) rear-seat entertainment system, console touch screen (CTS) and central communication unit (CCU) 2.0.
Enhanced Cockpit Experience with Variable Display and Integrated Infotainment
At the heart of the GV90 cockpit is LG's 24.6-inch variable popup central information display (CID) system, the first of its kind to be deployed in a Genesis model. The display system adapts to the use scenario, adjusting position and viewable area to help make driving more intuitive, and entertainment more immersive and convenient.
When the focus is driving, the display maintains a lower profile with a visible screen of 23.6 inches, uniting the audio, video and navigation (AVN) system and instrument cluster for at-a-glance readability and easy control. For stationary use, the screen rises by an additional 90mm, expanding to a 24.6-inch size for a more immersive range of entertainment content.
Complementing this adaptive display innovation is LG's integrated infotainment system – embedded in Hyundai Motor Group's Pleos Connect – which serves as the central hub for the GV90 cockpit. In addition to bringing together the cluster, AVN and head-up display (HUD), it supports the delivery of Pleos Connect OS and Gleo AI voice assistant service. Optimized for the variable popup display system, its user experience (UX) design and graphical user interface (GUI) provide seamless control of various in-vehicle functions.
Expanding the In-Vehicle Content and Digital Services Ecosystem
Additionally, the Genesis GV90 features LG ACP, delivering content experiences tailored to the in-vehicle environment. The platform gives occupants access to a growing lineup of entertainment and digital services, spanning streaming and communication. Passengers can watch their favorite content on the vehicle's infotainment display,* from services such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, TVING, Baby Shark World for Kids and Haystack News, as well as LG Channels, LG's free ad-supported streaming TV service. New additions planned for LG ACP include Zoom, Rakuten TV and HappyKids, with availability subject to regional launch schedules.
Enhancing Rear-Seat Entertainment, Convenience and Connectivity
LG's in-cabin technologies also enhance the GV90 rear-seat passenger experience. The GV90 features the second-generation ccRC, a rear-seat entertainment system equipped with a 13.2-inch, touch-sensitive OLED panel. Integrated with LG ACP, ccRC provides vivid image quality and a range of content and services to help transform the back of the cabin into a private theater or lounge.
An eight-inch CTS further elevates convenience by serving as a touch-based control interface for diverse vehicle functions, including HVAC, doors, seats, lighting, media and massage. CTS also features haptic feedback and supports cybersecurity capabilities and over-the-air (OTA) updates.
Behind these experiences is LG's CCU 2.0, an integrated control unit that enables communication between the GV90's key electronic control units (ECUs) and connectivity to external networks. It supports essential vehicle services, including remote control and OTA updates, and has obtained certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global testing, inspection and certification agency, for compliance with ASIL-D requirements under the ISO 26262 international standard for automotive functional safety.
Advancing Integrated In-Cabin Experiences
The LG technologies featured in the GV90 demonstrate how the company's expertise extends across multiple areas of the cabin, from cockpit and rear-seat infotainment to vehicle control and connectivity. The deployment underscores LG's growing role in supporting global automakers to deliver next-generation vehicle environments.
“By combining our capabilities in display, infotainment, content platform and vehicle control technologies, we are helping provide more seamless and intuitive experiences for drivers and passengers,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company.“We will continue to advance our integrated in-cabin solutions to help shape the future of in-vehicle experiences.”
* An automotive data plan is required to access streaming services. Access to certain apps may require a separate subscription.
About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company
The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique mobility innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions integrating human-centered AI and automotive engineering into the modern AI/software-defined vehicle. Committed to“Driving better future mobility,” the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain and cybersecurity.
This suite of six solutions includes the variable popup display system, integrated infotainment system and LG Automotive Content Platform (ACP), as well as the connected car Rear Cockpit (ccRC) rear-seat entertainment system, console touch screen (CTS) and central communication unit (CCU) 2.0.
Enhanced Cockpit Experience with Variable Display and Integrated Infotainment
At the heart of the GV90 cockpit is LG's 24.6-inch variable popup central information display (CID) system, the first of its kind to be deployed in a Genesis model. The display system adapts to the use scenario, adjusting position and viewable area to help make driving more intuitive, and entertainment more immersive and convenient.
When the focus is driving, the display maintains a lower profile with a visible screen of 23.6 inches, uniting the audio, video and navigation (AVN) system and instrument cluster for at-a-glance readability and easy control. For stationary use, the screen rises by an additional 90mm, expanding to a 24.6-inch size for a more immersive range of entertainment content.
Complementing this adaptive display innovation is LG's integrated infotainment system – embedded in Hyundai Motor Group's Pleos Connect – which serves as the central hub for the GV90 cockpit. In addition to bringing together the cluster, AVN and head-up display (HUD), it supports the delivery of Pleos Connect OS and Gleo AI voice assistant service. Optimized for the variable popup display system, its user experience (UX) design and graphical user interface (GUI) provide seamless control of various in-vehicle functions.
Expanding the In-Vehicle Content and Digital Services Ecosystem
Additionally, the Genesis GV90 features LG ACP, delivering content experiences tailored to the in-vehicle environment. The platform gives occupants access to a growing lineup of entertainment and digital services, spanning streaming and communication. Passengers can watch their favorite content on the vehicle's infotainment display,* from services such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, TVING, Baby Shark World for Kids and Haystack News, as well as LG Channels, LG's free ad-supported streaming TV service. New additions planned for LG ACP include Zoom, Rakuten TV and HappyKids, with availability subject to regional launch schedules.
Enhancing Rear-Seat Entertainment, Convenience and Connectivity
LG's in-cabin technologies also enhance the GV90 rear-seat passenger experience. The GV90 features the second-generation ccRC, a rear-seat entertainment system equipped with a 13.2-inch, touch-sensitive OLED panel. Integrated with LG ACP, ccRC provides vivid image quality and a range of content and services to help transform the back of the cabin into a private theater or lounge.
An eight-inch CTS further elevates convenience by serving as a touch-based control interface for diverse vehicle functions, including HVAC, doors, seats, lighting, media and massage. CTS also features haptic feedback and supports cybersecurity capabilities and over-the-air (OTA) updates.
Behind these experiences is LG's CCU 2.0, an integrated control unit that enables communication between the GV90's key electronic control units (ECUs) and connectivity to external networks. It supports essential vehicle services, including remote control and OTA updates, and has obtained certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global testing, inspection and certification agency, for compliance with ASIL-D requirements under the ISO 26262 international standard for automotive functional safety.
Advancing Integrated In-Cabin Experiences
The LG technologies featured in the GV90 demonstrate how the company's expertise extends across multiple areas of the cabin, from cockpit and rear-seat infotainment to vehicle control and connectivity. The deployment underscores LG's growing role in supporting global automakers to deliver next-generation vehicle environments.
“By combining our capabilities in display, infotainment, content platform and vehicle control technologies, we are helping provide more seamless and intuitive experiences for drivers and passengers,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company.“We will continue to advance our integrated in-cabin solutions to help shape the future of in-vehicle experiences.”
* An automotive data plan is required to access streaming services. Access to certain apps may require a separate subscription.
About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company
The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique mobility innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions integrating human-centered AI and automotive engineering into the modern AI/software-defined vehicle. Committed to“Driving better future mobility,” the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain and cybersecurity.
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