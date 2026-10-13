New Batch Of AAFT Inaugurated By Eminent Dignitaries At Marwah Studios, Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The new academic batch of the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) was inaugurated at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, in the presence of eminent personalities from politics, diplomacy, defence, public relations, business, and the entertainment industry.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Vijay Goel, Former Union Minister and Vice Chairperson, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti; H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua; Dr. Ajit Pathak, President, Public Relations Society of India (PRSI); Brig. Sujit Narain, YSM, SM (Gallantry), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Government of NCT of Delhi; Dr. Subhash Goyal, CMD, STIC India; and Richa Mehta, Actor and Model.
Welcoming the guests and the new students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, said that AAFT has always believed in providing education beyond classrooms by combining academic learning with practical exposure, industry interaction and international cultural exchange.
“AAFT is not only an institution of education but a movement dedicated to preparing young people for the rapidly expanding creative economy. Our students get the opportunity to interact with leaders from different walks of life, understand global perspectives and transform their talent into professional excellence. The new batch is joining a legacy of more than three decades of creative education,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Addressing the students, Vijay Goel encouraged the young generation to remain connected with India's rich cultural heritage while developing modern professional skills. He emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication, creativity and service to society. He appreciated AAFT for creating a vibrant environment where education, culture and professional development come together.
H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua, congratulated the students and appreciated AAFT for its contribution to media, arts and creative education. She highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people relations and expressed the hope that young Indian and Nicaraguan creative professionals would find more opportunities to connect, collaborate and understand each other's cultures.
Dr. Ajit Pathak, President of PRSI, spoke about the growing importance of communication, public relations and responsible media in shaping society. He advised the students to develop strong communication skills, professional ethics and the ability to adapt to the changing media landscape.
Brig. Sujit Narain, YSM, SM (Gallantry), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Government of NCT of Delhi, inspired the students with his message on discipline, leadership, courage and commitment. He urged the young generation to set clear goals and work consistently towards achieving them.
Dr. Subhash Goyal, CMD, STIC India, shared his experiences from the travel and tourism sector and highlighted the enormous opportunities available to young professionals in India's growing tourism, hospitality and international travel industries.
Richa Mehta, Actor and Model, interacted with the students and spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry. She encouraged aspiring actors and media professionals to believe in themselves, continuously improve their skills and remain persistent in pursuing their dreams.
The speakers also interacted with the new students and answered their questions, making the inauguration an engaging and inspiring beginning to their academic journey.
The ceremony concluded with a message to the students to make the best use of their time at AAFT, participate actively in practical projects and industry activities, and emerge as confident professionals capable of contributing to India and the global creative economy.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Vijay Goel, Former Union Minister and Vice Chairperson, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti; H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua; Dr. Ajit Pathak, President, Public Relations Society of India (PRSI); Brig. Sujit Narain, YSM, SM (Gallantry), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Government of NCT of Delhi; Dr. Subhash Goyal, CMD, STIC India; and Richa Mehta, Actor and Model.
Welcoming the guests and the new students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, said that AAFT has always believed in providing education beyond classrooms by combining academic learning with practical exposure, industry interaction and international cultural exchange.
“AAFT is not only an institution of education but a movement dedicated to preparing young people for the rapidly expanding creative economy. Our students get the opportunity to interact with leaders from different walks of life, understand global perspectives and transform their talent into professional excellence. The new batch is joining a legacy of more than three decades of creative education,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Addressing the students, Vijay Goel encouraged the young generation to remain connected with India's rich cultural heritage while developing modern professional skills. He emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication, creativity and service to society. He appreciated AAFT for creating a vibrant environment where education, culture and professional development come together.
H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua, congratulated the students and appreciated AAFT for its contribution to media, arts and creative education. She highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people relations and expressed the hope that young Indian and Nicaraguan creative professionals would find more opportunities to connect, collaborate and understand each other's cultures.
Dr. Ajit Pathak, President of PRSI, spoke about the growing importance of communication, public relations and responsible media in shaping society. He advised the students to develop strong communication skills, professional ethics and the ability to adapt to the changing media landscape.
Brig. Sujit Narain, YSM, SM (Gallantry), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Government of NCT of Delhi, inspired the students with his message on discipline, leadership, courage and commitment. He urged the young generation to set clear goals and work consistently towards achieving them.
Dr. Subhash Goyal, CMD, STIC India, shared his experiences from the travel and tourism sector and highlighted the enormous opportunities available to young professionals in India's growing tourism, hospitality and international travel industries.
Richa Mehta, Actor and Model, interacted with the students and spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry. She encouraged aspiring actors and media professionals to believe in themselves, continuously improve their skills and remain persistent in pursuing their dreams.
The speakers also interacted with the new students and answered their questions, making the inauguration an engaging and inspiring beginning to their academic journey.
The ceremony concluded with a message to the students to make the best use of their time at AAFT, participate actively in practical projects and industry activities, and emerge as confident professionals capable of contributing to India and the global creative economy.
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