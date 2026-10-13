Old Mill Builders Breaks Ground On The Future: Net-Zero And High-Performance Home Options For CT Buyers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Milford, Conn. - Old Mill Builders is expanding its offering to include net-zero and high-performance energy packages for buyers planning a new build in Connecticut.
A natural next step, not a pivot
“We've always built homes that hold their heat because of how post-and-beam framing works,” said Jeff Yenter, founder of Old Mill Builders.“Net-zero readiness is a natural next step for us, not a pivot.” The company's signature framing method already carries natural insulating properties that reduce heating and cooling costs, giving new-build clients a head start before solar or high-performance mechanicals are even added.
Available across every build style
The net-zero and high-performance options apply equally to traditional post-and-beam homes and to Old Mill Builders' modern homes Connecticut line, so buyers choosing a contemporary interior aren't opting out of the energy package. The company reports early interest from clients planning modern houses in Connecticut with solar-ready roof orientation built in from the design stage.
Where to see the full portfolio
Buyers can review current project types and framing options directly with the Connecticut home builders team by contacting the office in New Milford.
A head start already built into the frame
The move builds on an existing materials advantage the company hasn't historically marketed on its own: sustainably sourced timber requires significantly less energy to produce than concrete or steel, meaning every post-and-beam frame Old Mill Builders cuts starts with a smaller carbon footprint before a single solar panel or heat pump is specified. The company says it plans to quantify that advantage per project as the net-zero and high-performance program rolls out to new clients this fall.
The same crew from groundbreaking to final walkthrough
Old Mill Builders keeps one core team on every project from the first site visit through the final walkthrough rather than rotating in subcontractors between phases. Lead supervisor Josh Ayers, who brings more than 20 years of building experience, oversees framing personally on every job, and the company carries active general liability and workers' compensation insurance on each build. The net-zero and high-performance program will roll out first across the firm's service area - New Milford, Roxbury, Kent, Sherman, Brookfield, New Preston, Washington, Bridgewater, Sharon and Lakeville - before expanding further into western Connecticut.
About Us Founded in 1998 by Jeff Yenter in western Connecticut, Old Mill Builders builds custom post-and-beam and timber-frame homes across Litchfield and Fairfield Counties, from contemporary estates to rustic retreats.
A natural next step, not a pivot
“We've always built homes that hold their heat because of how post-and-beam framing works,” said Jeff Yenter, founder of Old Mill Builders.“Net-zero readiness is a natural next step for us, not a pivot.” The company's signature framing method already carries natural insulating properties that reduce heating and cooling costs, giving new-build clients a head start before solar or high-performance mechanicals are even added.
Available across every build style
The net-zero and high-performance options apply equally to traditional post-and-beam homes and to Old Mill Builders' modern homes Connecticut line, so buyers choosing a contemporary interior aren't opting out of the energy package. The company reports early interest from clients planning modern houses in Connecticut with solar-ready roof orientation built in from the design stage.
Where to see the full portfolio
Buyers can review current project types and framing options directly with the Connecticut home builders team by contacting the office in New Milford.
A head start already built into the frame
The move builds on an existing materials advantage the company hasn't historically marketed on its own: sustainably sourced timber requires significantly less energy to produce than concrete or steel, meaning every post-and-beam frame Old Mill Builders cuts starts with a smaller carbon footprint before a single solar panel or heat pump is specified. The company says it plans to quantify that advantage per project as the net-zero and high-performance program rolls out to new clients this fall.
The same crew from groundbreaking to final walkthrough
Old Mill Builders keeps one core team on every project from the first site visit through the final walkthrough rather than rotating in subcontractors between phases. Lead supervisor Josh Ayers, who brings more than 20 years of building experience, oversees framing personally on every job, and the company carries active general liability and workers' compensation insurance on each build. The net-zero and high-performance program will roll out first across the firm's service area - New Milford, Roxbury, Kent, Sherman, Brookfield, New Preston, Washington, Bridgewater, Sharon and Lakeville - before expanding further into western Connecticut.
About Us Founded in 1998 by Jeff Yenter in western Connecticut, Old Mill Builders builds custom post-and-beam and timber-frame homes across Litchfield and Fairfield Counties, from contemporary estates to rustic retreats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment