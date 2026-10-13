UV Flatbed Printers Expand Printing Capabilities Across Hundreds Of Materials

What Is A UV Flatbed Printer?

A UV flatbed printer is an advanced digital printing solution that allows businesses to print directly onto a wide variety of rigid and flexible materials without traditional plate-making processes.

Using UV-curable ink technology, the printer can create high-resolution, full-color images on materials such as wood, glass, metal, acrylic, PVC boards, and many other surfaces.

Unlike conventional printing methods that require screens, molds, or additional preparation, UV printing offers a faster and more flexible production process. The printed ink is instantly cured by UV LED lamps, delivering vibrant colors, excellent adhesion, waterproof performance, and strong durability.

Because of its versatility, UV flatbed printers are widely used in sign making, interior decoration, industrial manufacturing, personalized products, and custom printing businesses.

One UV Printer Multiple Business Opportunities

The biggest advantage of a UV flatbed printer is its ability to handle a wide variety of materials.

A single machine can replace multiple traditional printing processes and help businesses expand product categories.

Common printable materials include:

Rigid Materials



· Glass

· Acrylic

· Metal sheets

· Aluminum panels

· Wood boards

· MDF

· PVC boards

· Ceramic tiles

· Stone materials

· Plastic sheets

Customized Products

· Phone cases

· Promotional products

· Gift items

· Packaging boxes

· Decorative panels · Industrial components

Special Printing Effects

Modern UV printers support:

White Ink Printing

Print on transparent, dark, and special-effect materials by using white ink as a base layer.

Varnish Printing

Creates glossy finishing effects and improves product appearance.

3D Embossed Printing

Builds layered ink textures to create a premium 3D touch effect.

UV Flatbed Printer Models For Different Business Needs

To meet different production requirements, WINSCOLOR offers a complete range of UV printing solutions from desktop customization to industrial large-format production.

Entry-Level & Small Business UV Printers YC6090 UV Flatbed Printer

Designed for small businesses, personalized products, and startup printing companies.

Ideal applications:



· Phone case printing

· Gift customization

· Small advertising products

· Acrylic products · Promotional items

Compact size with professional UV printing capability.

YC1610 UV Flatbed Printer

A medium-size UV printer suitable for businesses that need higher productivity while maintaining flexible operation.

Applications:



· Acrylic signs

· Decorative panels

· Small furniture components · Customized products

Medium Format Industrial UV Flatbed Printers YC2513L UV Flatbed Printer

A popular 2.5m × 1.3m industrial UV printer designed for wide-format printing applications.

Suitable for:



· Advertising boards

· Acrylic sheets

· Glass panels

· PVC boards

· Wood decoration · Custom manufacturing

The YC2513L supports industrial printheads and professional UV printing effects including color, white ink, varnish, and embossed printing.

YC2513H High-Speed UV Flatbed Printer

Designed for customers who require higher production efficiency.

Recommended for:



· Sign manufacturing

· Industrial decoration

· Bulk customized products · High-volume printing businesses

The YC2513H provides a balance between printing speed, image quality, and production stability.

Large Format UV Printing Solutions YC2030L UV Flatbed Printer

Large-format UV printer designed for customers requiring bigger working areas.

Applications:



· Large advertising boards

· Interior decoration panels

· Furniture printing · Industrial materials

YC2030H High-Speed UV Flatbed Printer

A high-productivity solution for professional printing companies.

Features:



· Larger printing capability

· Higher production efficiency · Stable industrial operation

Suitable for customers moving from small-batch customization into commercial production.

Industrial Production UV Flatbed Printers YC3321L Large Format UV Flatbed Printer

Designed for industrial users who need maximum productivity and large working capacity.

Applications:



· Large acrylic panels

· Glass decoration

· Metal sheets

· Furniture boards · Industrial parts

The YC3321L provides high-quality image output, accurate color reproduction, and professional UV curing performance.

UV Flatbed Printer With Roll To Roll Function YC2513R UV Flatbed And Roll To Roll Printer

A hybrid UV printing solution combining flatbed printing and roll material printing.

It can handle:



· Rigid boards

· Flexible materials

· Advertising films

· Vinyl materials · Roll media

One machine provides two production modes, helping businesses expand applications without purchasing separate equipment.

YC3321R Industrial UV Hybrid Printer

Designed for large-scale production requiring both:



· Flat material printing · Roll material printing

Ideal industries:



· Advertising production

· Decoration manufacturing

· Industrial customization · Large-format graphics

Digital Printing Solution For Packaging Industry RS2500 Digital Carton Printer

For customers in packaging and box manufacturing industries, the RS2500 provides a direct digital printing solution for:



· Corrugated cardboard

· White cardboard

· Packaging boxes · Custom cartons

Advantages:



· No plate making

· Fast sample production

· Short-run customization · Flexible order quantities

It is ideal for packaging companies looking to replace traditional printing processes with digital production.

How Does A UV Flatbed Printer Work?

The process is simple:

1. Digital Inkjet Printing

The computer sends the artwork file to the printer.

High-precision printheads spray microscopic UV ink droplets onto the material surface.

Common printhead options include:



· Ricoh Gen5

· Ricoh Gen6 · Epson industrial printheads

2. Instant UV LED Curing

UV lamps immediately cure the ink after printing.

This creates:

✓ Fast drying✓ Strong adhesion✓ Durable printing surface✓ Excellent color stability

3. Precision Motion Control

Industrial UV printers use:



· Vacuum suction tables

· Servo motors

· Linear guide rails · Encoder systems

to ensure accurate positioning and stable production.

Main Applications Of UV Flatbed Printing Advertising Industry



· Sign boards

· Display panels

· Exhibition graphics

· Advertising materials

Interior Decoration

· Ceramic tile backgrounds

· Furniture panels

· Decorative artwork

· Wall decoration

Industrial Manufacturing

· Electronic panels

· Product housings

· Packaging products

· Customized components

Personalized Printing Business

· Phone cases

· Gifts

· Souvenirs

· Promotional products

Why Choose A UV Flatbed Printer? A UV flatbed printer helps businesses: ✓ Print hundreds of material types with one machine✓ Reduce production preparation time✓ Create customized products quickly✓ Improve profit margins✓ Support small orders and mass production✓ Expand into new business markets Whether you run a sign shop, decoration company, packaging factory, or customized product business, there is a UV printing solution suitable for your production needs.

WINSCOLOR UV Printer Product Range Small Business Solution



· YC6090

· YC1610 Medium Format Solution



· YC2513L

· YC2513H Large Format Industrial Solution



· YC2030L



· YC2030H

· YC3321L Hybrid UV Printing Solution



· YC2513R

· YC3321R Packaging Digital Printing Solution · RS2500 Carton Printer

Latest Industry Development

In 2026, Ruisheng introduced the RS1900-E16, a new digital printing solution designed for efficient production on materials such as:



· Gray background paper

· White cardboard

· Coated paper · Art paper

The system focuses on improving production efficiency by integrating printing, laminating, and cutting processes into a streamlined workflow.

About Us

Jinan Yingcai Digital Technology Co., Ltd ( short as”Winscolor”) was established in 2015, locating in Jinan City,Shandong province,China. The independent plant covers more than 20,000 square meters, with six professional production lines to support annually sales volume is an exporter of UV digital printing machines.