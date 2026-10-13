Delpack And RIDCI Advance Joint Research On Household Stains

First-hand data supports stain standardization; consumer insights feed product development

From September 23 to 24, 2026, Delpack and the China Research Institute of Daily Chemical Industry (RIDCI, hereinafter "the Institute") marked a new stage of progress in their joint research on household laundry.​ The two parties worked in depth on the investigation, analysis and systematization of clothing stains in Chinese households, gathering first-hand data from real-world washing scenarios through in-home interviews and on-site observation in representative cities. The effort accumulates foundational data for the classification of stains and the standardization of evaluation methods, while channeling research outputs directly into Delpack's product development system.

Household laundry is highly non-standardized - stain types, fabric materials, the length of time a stain has set and the way it is treated all vary from one household to another. To address this, the two parties moved their research starting point into the home itself. Entering real-life settings such as kitchens, bathrooms and balconies, they observed where stains come from, the sequence in which they are treated and the entire washing process, recording users' decision-making logic, operating habits and actual cleaning results, thereby building the raw material for subsequent analysis and systematization.

In the joint systematization phase, Delpack and RIDCI organized the collected information systematically: classifying stains by source into food-based, stationery-based, body-secretion-based and aged stains formed through long-term oxidation; marking differences in treatment by carrier material and staining duration; and cross-comparing pre-treatment methods, wash cycles, detergent combinations and final cleaning outcomes. This process revealed a key pattern: what determines cleaning difficulty is often not the stain itself, but the "age" of the stain and the way it has been handled.

The household laundry field today generally faces the problem of inconsistent evaluation language and hard-to-align test conditions. By taking an active part in the investigation, analysis and systematization of household stains in China, Delpack and RIDCI aim to provide a real-world household data basis for the standardization of stain classification, sample preparation, evaluation methods and test conditions - helping to form a technical language that is closer to the reality of Chinese households and possesses both reproducibility and comparability, and contributing first-line insight and effort to the standardization of stains.

Product Innovation & Development

The ultimate purpose of the research is to guide product development. Consumers' habit of "treating a stain as soon as it is spotted" points to more convenient pre-treatment product design; their preference for "combining products as needed and controlling dosage themselves" points to modular functionality and composable formulations; their concern over dosage control points to a breakthrough in dosing freedom for new product formats; and their tolerance threshold for stubborn stains sets a more demanding target for single-wash cleaning efficacy. These insights have been fed back into Delpack's product definition and formulation design.

Delpack stated that it will continue to advance in-home research and stain data collection, working with RIDCI to deepen the accumulation, analysis and systematization of stain data, steadily consolidating the foundational base for standardization, and systematically integrating research outcomes into the entire product development process.

From recording a single stain inside a family home, to helping shape a common yardstick, to developing a product that better understands Chinese households - Delpack is sustaining a continuous output of product innovation through long-term investment in fundamental research. This is both the company's R&D methodology and its responsibility as a participant in building the industry's foundations.

About Us

DELPACK is a leading manufacturers of daily chemical household cleaning products in China that specializes in R&D and manufacturing of household dishwasher tablets, dishwasher capsules and laundry capsules.