1 Cubic Meter Twin-Shaft Concrete Mixer Delivers Reliable Mixing Performance

The transmission mechanism of the twin-shaft mixer is driven by two planetary gear reducers. The design is compact, the transmission is stable, the noise is low, and the service life is long.

The patented streamlined mixing arm and 60 degree angle design not only produce radial cutting effect on the material during the mixing process, but also effectively promote the axial pushing effect, making the material stirring more intense and achieving material homogenization in a short time. State, and due to the unique design of the mixing device, the cement utilization rate is improved. At the same time, it provides a design choice of 90 degree angle to meet the requirements of large particle materials.

About Us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.