Application Cases Of Wastewater Discharge Outlets In Shanghai's Pharmaceutical Industry

A biopharmaceutical company based in Shanghai, engaged in technical research within the field of biological products as well as the production and processing of laboratory reagents (intermediates), operates as a GMP-compliant veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer. Within its facility, production water and wastewater are centrally discharged through a pipeline network via a designated outlet, with water quality parameters monitored and reported in real time in accordance with local environmental protection regulations.

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Products used

CODG-3000 Online Automatic Chemical Oxygen Demand MonitorNHNG-3010 Ammonia Nitrogen Online Automatic Monitoring InstrumentTNG-3020 Total Nitrogen Online Automatic AnalyzerpHG-2091 pH Online Analyzer

To comply with environmental regulatory requirements, the company implements real-time monitoring of wastewater effluent from the downstream end of its production water system prior to discharge. The collected data are automatically transmitted to the local environmental monitoring platform, enabling effective management of wastewater treatment performance and ensuring compliance with statutory discharge standards. With timely on-site support from after-sales service personnel, the company received professional guidance and recommendations regarding the construction of the monitoring station and the design of associated open-channel flow systems, all in alignment with national technical standards. The facility has installed a suite of independently developed and manufactured water quality monitoring instruments by Boqu, including online COD, ammonia nitrogen, total nitrogen, and pH analyzers.

The operation of these automated monitoring systems enables wastewater treatment personnel to promptly assess key water quality parameters, identify anomalies, and respond effectively to operational issues. This enhances the transparency and efficiency of the wastewater treatment process, ensures consistent compliance with discharge regulations, and supports continuous optimization of treatment procedures. As a result, the environmental impact of operations is minimized, contributing to sustainable development goals.

Product Recommendation

Online Automatic Water Quality Monitoring Instrument

About Us

Shanghai Boqu Instrument Co., Ltd. was established in 2007, and located in Kangqiao Town Pudong New Area Shanghai. It is the professional manufacturer of electrochemical instrumentation and electrode combine with the R&D, production and sales. The main products include pH, ORP, conductivity, ion concentration, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, alkali acid concentration and electrode etc.