September 29, 2026 - LINT TOP is a leading Chinese manufacturer of high-quality wire and cable machinery and one of China's top suppliers capable of delivering complete turnkey cable plant projects. The company has now concluded its participation at the 12th China International Wire & Cable Exhibition (wire China 2026), held from September 21 to 24 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. As Asia's flagship event for the wire and cable industry, this year's edition brought together more than 1,100 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions across 80,500 m2 of exhibition space. LINT TOP welcomed visitors throughout the four-day show at Booth E1G35 - official exhibitor profile on wirechina.

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Showcasing High-Quality Equipment That Solves Real Production Pain Points

At the booth, the spotlight was on LINT TOP's latest equipment and integrated turnkey solutions. The centerpiece was China's first individual-motor-driven 16-head wire drawing machine, equipped with a fully independent servo drive system and 16-wire synchronous drawing technology - a domestic breakthrough in high-end precision fine-wire processing that helps cable manufacturers draw finer, more consistent wires at higher efficiency and lower breakage rates.

Alongside it, LINT TOP presented its complete wire and cable turnkey project scope, covering upward continuous casting, wire drawing, bunching and stranding, extrusion, armouring, and online testing equipment. On-screen footage of high-speed extrusion lines and take-up / pay-off units further illustrated how individual machines integrate into a stable, easy-to-operate production flow. Sister company Honor Metal also joined the showcase, presenting integrated copper and aluminum continuous casting and rolling systems - reflecting the Honor Group's end-to-end capability from metal processing all the way to finished cable production.

"Chinese cable equipment suppliers are increasingly moving from standalone machine exports to complete production-line and turnkey solutions."

Over 100 Companies Visited Booth E1G35

Across the four days, the booth hosted more than one hundred companies. Roughly 70% of visitors were long-term customers - including cable factory owners and technical leaders from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa - who came to review new equipment plans, discuss retrofit projects, and strengthen existing collaborations. The remaining 30% were new prospects, predominantly from Southeast Asia and South America, many of whom held in-depth on-site discussions on building new cable plants from the ground up.

On the Industry Shift: From Standalone Machines to Turnkey Plants

LINT TOP was also invited to speak with official exhibition media as an industry representative. When asked about the most significant change in today's cable market, the company pointed to the surge in demand for high-spec special cables driven by AI and compute infrastructure.

"Data centers and computing hubs now require cables that can withstand higher temperatures, lower signal loss, and higher reliability. The industry center of gravity is shifting from general-purpose cables toward high-end special cable R&D and volume production."

To respond to this shift, LINT TOP relies on its in-house design and custom engineering capability: rather than selling off-the-shelf machines, the company matches a complete production line to each customer's specific cable specifications, helping manufacturers bring new special cable products to market quickly.

The flagship offering introduced at the show remains LINT TOP's turnkey cable plant service - one-stop support covering process design, equipment manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operator training, so customers do not need to coordinate multiple suppliers across the project.

On competitive positioning, LINT TOP outlined three differentiators:



A globally diversified customer base that balances regional market cycles, allowing the business to grow steadily even as individual regions fluctuate;

The rare in-house turnkey capability, backed by a dedicated engineering and service organization that few peers can match; A market-oriented team that can quickly read demand shifts and follow emerging global sectors.

Let's Stay in Touch

LINT TOP extends its sincere thanks to every customer and partner who stopped by Booth E1G35. For visitors who could not attend wire China 2026, the team welcomes inquiries through the official website or by email, and is pleased to arrange factory visits at its Xuzhou headquarters for customers who wish to see the equipment in operation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where was LINT TOP located at wire China 2026?

A: LINT TOP exhibited at Booth E1G35, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, during September 21–24, 2026. Official exhibitor profile:

Q: What does LINT TOP manufacture?

A: LINT TOP is a leading Chinese manufacturer of high-quality wire and cable machinery, including wire drawing machines, bunching and stranding machines, extrusion lines, take-up / pay-off units, armouring machines, and testing equipment.

Q: What makes LINT TOP's 16-head wire drawing machine different from conventional models?

A: It is China's first 16-head wire drawing machine with an individual servo motor drive on each wire. Unlike conventional multi-wire drawing machines that share a single main drive through mechanical coupling, LINT TOP's design gives fully independent speed and tension control to each of the 16 wires - enabling finer diameter, higher consistency, lower breakage rates, and easier changeover for high-end precision fine-wire production.

Q: Does LINT TOP help customers build new cable factories?

A: Yes. LINT TOP is one of China's top suppliers offering turnkey cable plant services - covering process design, equipment manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operator training - so customers do not need to coordinate multiple suppliers.

About Us

LINT TOP - Integrated "Equipment + Process + Turnkey Plant" Solution Provider for Cable Manufacturing

As a professional member of Honor Croup. LINT TOP integrates R&D, manufacturing, and global services Since 2009. we have been committed to the mission of "Technology-Driven Intelligent Manufacturing, Equipment Empowering Industry," focusing on providing complete solutions ranging from individual machines to turnkey plant projects.