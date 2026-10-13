MPB Custom Creations Brings 3D-Printed Play Food And Personalized Sports Tags To Families Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)"“We started by making sports tags for neighbors, and now we're shipping products to families across the country. Our kids help inspire new ideas, and our customers help shape what comes next. Every order means something to our family, and we're grateful to everyone who has helped us grow.” - Spokesperson, MPB Custom Creations"What began as a Minnesota family's 3D printing hobby has grown into an online business serving customers across the United States, with growing demand for pretend play food sets alongside its personalized sports tags.

MINNESOTA - October 13, 2026 - MPB Custom Creations, a family-run business making 3D-printed products for children and young athletes, is building on its roots in personalized sports tags as growing interest in its pretend play food sets brings new customers to its online store.

The business began at home, where a shared curiosity about 3D printing turned into a hands-on family project. Learning to design and print together led to the company's first sports tags. Interest from neighbors, friends and local families encouraged the family to take the next step: opening an online storefront.

Today, MPB Custom Creations designs, produces and ships its products directly to customers throughout the United States. The family remains involved in the everyday work, from developing designs and making products to packing orders and answering customer questions.

Pretend play food has become an increasingly important part of the business. Featuring detailed food pieces for toy kitchens, pretend baking and make-believe shopping, the sets give children familiar objects to build their own stories around. A play kitchen can become a neighborhood bakery, a grocery store or a place to prepare an imaginary meal for the family.

Personalized sports tags remain central to the company's catalog. Created for young athletes across a variety of sports, the tags add an individual touch to sports bags and give families another way to celebrate their children's interests.

Although the product lines serve different purposes, both reflect the same approach: drawing inspiration from family life and using 3D printing to bring those ideas into physical form. Conversations at home help generate new concepts, while customer feedback helps guide refinements and future designs.

Selling directly through its website also keeps the family connected to the people buying its products. Questions, suggestions and shared experiences offer insight into what customers enjoy and what they would like to see next.

MPB Custom Creations plans to introduce additional sports tag designs and pretend play food products while exploring other ideas for families. As the catalog grows, the company intends to remain family-operated and closely involved in the products and customer relationships that started the business.

ABOUT MPB CUSTOM CREATIONS

MPB Custom Creations is a Minnesota family-run business specializing in 3D-printed pretend play food sets and personalized sports tags. The company designs, produces and ships its products directly to customers across the United States through its online store.

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