Gryzbek Therapy Services Expands Multicultural Therapy In Naperville, Welcoming Arooj Zaidi, M.Ed., LPC

MENAFN - GetNews)""With Arooj, clients can now see a licensed counselor in Urdu as well as English. She works with adults and adolescents on anxiety, depression, OCD and the changes life brings, and she fits the way we already practice: evidence-based therapy, matched to what each person is actually dealing with." - Dr. Joe Gryzbek, PsyD, Founder, Gryzbek Therapy Services"The leading Naperville practice adds a licensed professional counselor who treats OCD, anxiety and depression with ERP, CBT and ACT, and expands its individual and multicultural therapy with sessions in English and Urdu.

Naperville, Illinois, United States - October 13, 2026 - Gryzbek Therapy Services, a Naperville mental health practice specializing in individual therapy, marriage counseling, ADHD evaluations and multicultural therapy, officially announces that Arooj Zaidi, M.Ed., LPC, has joined its clinical team. Zaidi began seeing clients on October 1, 2026, at the practice's office on North Mill Street. With her arrival, clients across Naperville and DuPage County who prefer to work in Urdu can now do their therapy in that language with a licensed counselor.

Zaidi is a licensed professional counselor who works with adults and adolescents facing depression, anxiety, OCD and difficult life adjustments. She also works with women's health concerns and with immigrants and people of color. Her approach uses cognitive behavioral therapy, exposure and response prevention and acceptance and commitment therapy through a trauma-informed lens, as set out on the profile of Arooj Zaidi, M.Ed., LPC.

Culture and identity are part of the clinical work at Gryzbek Therapy, across every clinician rather than as one person's specialty. The practice delivers multicultural therapy in Naperville for adults working through intergenerational family expectations, bicultural identity and the experience of living between two cultures. Zaidi extends that work to clients who want to hold the whole conversation in Urdu.

Individual therapy is the first of the practice's core services. Gryzbek Therapy provides individual therapy for adults dealing with anxiety, depression, stress, life transitions and recurring relationship patterns. Sessions use cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, behavioral activation and attachment-based work, in person in Naperville or by telehealth across Illinois.

Couples are the second core focus. The practice structures its marriage counseling around the Gottman Method, Emotionally Focused Therapy and Imago Relationship Therapy. Married couples come in for communication that has worn down over years, the same argument on repeat, recovery after infidelity, or help deciding whether to keep going.

Assessment is the third core service. Gryzbek Therapy conducts ADHD evaluations for adults and adolescents, assessing inattentive, hyperactive and combined presentations against DSM-5 criteria. Each evaluation ends in an integrated written report, with accommodation recommendations where they are needed, and results are typically ready in about one month.

"We're glad to welcome Arooj to Gryzbek Therapy," said Dr. Joe Gryzbek, PsyD, founder of Gryzbek Therapy Services. "Families in Naperville and across DuPage County come to us from many backgrounds, and some of them want to do this work in the language they think in. With Arooj, clients can now see a licensed counselor in Urdu as well as English. She works with adults and adolescents on anxiety, depression, OCD and the changes life brings, and she fits the way we already practice: evidence-based therapy, matched to what each person is actually dealing with."

With Zaidi on the team, Gryzbek Therapy Services offers individual therapy, marriage counseling, ADHD evaluations and multicultural therapy from its Naperville office and by telehealth across Illinois, with counseling now available in English and Urdu.

About Gryzbek Therapy Services

Gryzbek Therapy Services is a Naperville mental health practice founded in 2018 by Dr. Joe Gryzbek, PsyD. Its licensed psychologists and counselors specialize in individual therapy, marriage counseling, ADHD evaluations and multicultural therapy, and also treat anxiety, depression, OCD, trauma, and couples, family and adolescent concerns. The practice offers counseling in English and Urdu, is in-network with Aetna, BlueCross and BlueShield, Medicare and UnitedHealthcare, and sees clients in person in Naperville and by telehealth across Illinois.