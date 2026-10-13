NEW YORK, New York - October 13, 2026 -

David Robert Harrison, identified in company materials as co-founder and chief investment strategist of Cognitive Alpha Partners, is focusing his work on the relationship between traditional investment research and emerging financial technologies. His approach emphasizes research discipline, risk awareness, long-term allocation and the role of human judgment in interpreting market data.

The company describes Harrison's professional interests as spanning U.S. equity research, institutional portfolio methods, global asset allocation, exchange-traded funds and quantitative risk analysis. Those areas inform his view that investment decisions should be assessed within the context of an entire portfolio, rather than by examining an individual security or a short-term price movement in isolation.

At the center of Harrison's investment philosophy are four principles: research-led analysis, risk-first thinking, long-term allocation and disciplined implementation. Research considers business fundamentals, earnings, competitive position and valuation. Risk analysis looks at concentration, volatility, liquidity and potential losses. Allocation connects investment choices to financial goals, while discipline calls for ongoing review as circumstances change.

This framework reflects the transition from security-by-security analysis to broader portfolio considerations. A company may have promising prospects, for example, but its suitability for an investor still depends on the size of the holding, exposure to related industries, available liquidity and the investor's capacity to accept market declines. Harrison's perspective places those questions alongside potential growth opportunities.

Through Cognitive Alpha Partners, Harrison is helping shape a research framework that combines macroeconomic analysis, portfolio construction and financial data tools. The New York-based company's areas of development include quantitative research, AI-assisted portfolio analysis and individualized wealth-management concepts. His strategic role, as described by the company, focuses on global market analysis, allocation frameworks, ETF research and risk-management methodology.

One of the company's central technology initiatives is CogAlpha, an AI-assisted investment analysis project. The system is being developed around financial-data organization, portfolio assessment, concentration monitoring and risk identification. Its planned features also include combining information from multiple accounts, producing structured analytical reports and highlighting material changes in an asset mix.

Harrison's focus on explainable AI reflects a distinction between generating a result and understanding it. A model may quickly organize large amounts of information, but users still need to know which data informed its output, which assumptions were made and how uncertainty could affect the conclusion. CogAlpha's development direction therefore emphasizes interpretability alongside analytical efficiency.

The company does not describe its research direction as an attempt to remove professionals from investment decisions. Instead, AI is intended as a supporting tool that can help specialists identify issues and spend more time evaluating complex situations. Decisions involving substantial portfolio changes, unusual risks or individualized financial considerations require suitable review and authorization.

Harrison also emphasizes how investment requirements change across life stages. An investor building long-term assets may place greater weight on business growth, valuations and diversification. A household approaching retirement may need to examine spending needs, liquidity and the effect of market declines on withdrawals. An executive holding a concentrated employer-stock position may need a different approach to assessing risk and timing potential adjustments.

These examples demonstrate why Harrison favors structured analysis over a single investment formula. Portfolio decisions involve trade-offs among expected returns, market uncertainty, investment horizon, taxes and access to funds. No research model removes those trade-offs, and any analytical conclusion must be considered in light of the investor's specific situation.

Beyond portfolio research, Harrison supports investor education as an area of development. He believes that greater access to market information does not automatically produce stronger investment judgment. Understanding the characteristics of financial products, interpreting research with caution and recognizing the limits of forecasts are important skills for individuals at different experience levels.

Company materials also describe plans for a learning community focused on market research, investment fundamentals and risk awareness. The educational concept includes discussion of research cases and the possible uses and limitations of AI tools. Such activities are framed around knowledge sharing rather than claims of investment performance or guaranteed outcomes.

Looking forward, Harrison intends to continue exploring how systematic research and AI-assisted analysis can work together. Priorities include improving the clarity of portfolio information, evaluating risks across assets and communicating analytical results in a way that supports better-informed decisions. CogAlpha remains a developing project, and future functionality will depend on technical progress and relevant operating requirements.

About David Robert Harrison: Harrison is described by Cognitive Alpha Partners as its co-founder and chief investment strategist. His stated areas of focus include investment research, asset allocation, ETF strategies, risk management, financial technology and investor education Alpha Partners INC

About Cognitive Alpha Partners INC

Cognitive Alpha Partners INC is a New York-based company developing financial technology, quantitative investment research and wealth-management initiatives. Its areas of focus include portfolio analysis, asset allocation, AI-assisted investment research and risk assessment.