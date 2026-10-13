ONLYOFFICE 10.0 Brings AI Tools, Modular Apps, And Stronger Security To Its Open-Source Office Suite

RIGA, Latvia - October 13, 2026 -

ONLYOFFICE 10.0 has been officially released. The major autumn update brings context-aware AI tools directly into the editors, new modular Apps, and a significant security upgrade for organizations of every size. Across the online, desktop, and mobile editors, it delivers around 50 new features and more than 1,000 fixes.

AI that understands your documents, in every editor

ONLYOFFICE 10.0 puts context-aware AI inside the document, spreadsheet, presentation, and PDF editors. A dedicated AI tab with built-in chat lets teams draft, summarize, translate, clean and format without leaving the file or copying content into a separate tool. Because the AI understands each document, its results are relevant from the first prompt.

The impact shows up in everyday work. Legal teams can summarize a 50-page contract and pull out key terms in seconds. Analysts can turn raw data into a forecast or Pivot Table without writing a single formula. Managers can turn one idea into a structured presentation, complete with speaker notes.

Ready-made prompts cover common tasks, and teams can go further. Users can create quick AI actions, build custom AI assistants, and save prompts for future use, enabling more efficient workflows and the automation of routine tasks.

Organizations stay in full control of how AI is used. They can choose the model that fits each task, balancing quality, speed, and cost. Cloud users can switch on the ONLYOFFICE AI service, powered by OpenRouter, with no complex setup. Server deployments can connect any AI model, including locally hosted ones. Sensitive documents never have to leave the organization's own infrastructure, which makes AI practical for government, healthcare, legal, and finance teams.

New modular apps

The release introduces four free Apps that extend ONLYOFFICE Docs all licensed under AGPL v3. AI Agents automate the workspace, delivering intelligent search, a personalized knowledge base, and extended reasoning, powered by MCP servers. Forms streamlines data collection and uses AI to analyze responses. Files centralizes document storage with access controls. Rooms supports secure collaboration, including Virtual Data Rooms for confidential content. In the cloud, the Apps are on by default. On servers, a single command installs them.

Editor enhancements

Each editor gets upgrades that save time on everyday work. The PDF Editor adds metadata removal, customizable annotations, automatic table recognition, and reusable signatures. In the Document Editor, co-authors can follow each other's cursor in real time, a new "Keep with next" option keeps related content together, and right-to-left support is more reliable. Spreadsheets run noticeably faster, with optimized functions such as SUMIF and COUNTIFS, plus formula hints and an animated copy marquee that make data work easier. Presentations gain new view modes and extended print settings, and slides can now be exported as GIFs or videos.

Across the suite, users can now work with files, save spreadsheets in format, convert SVG images to editable shapes, and add Data Tables to charts. New community plugins include Antidote, Curly, and a Salesforce connector. A redesigned Plugin Manager makes these add-ons easier to find and organize.

Security

ONLYOFFICE 10.0 fixes 35 vulnerabilities, strengthening protection for organizations that handle sensitive data. As AI gives attackers new ways to find and exploit weaknesses, a hardened platform matters as much as new features.

Desktop and mobile

The Desktop Editors get a refreshed homepage, redesigned Templates and Clouds sections, Odoo integration, and visual improvements on Linux. In Desktop Community, AI tools are available as an optional add-on.

The free iOS and Android apps add an AI assistant with new providers, including Grok and DeepSeek, as well as AI AutoFill for forms and on-device voice input, so users can get work done on the go.

About ONLYOFFICE

ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office software project, focuses on advanced and secure office solutions. With over 21 million users worldwide, it is recognized for its innovation in the online office domain.

The ONLYOFFICE ecosystem comprises a comprehensive suite of collaborative applications, including online editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, and PDFs, as well as modular apps.

As an international company, ONLYOFFICE has employees and contributors across the globe, with offices located in Singapore, Riga, Dallas, London, Shanghai, Belgrade, Yerevan, and Tashkent.

Useful resources:

Official website -

Official code repository - github/ONLYOFFICE