Dan Hullett Independent Researcher Is All Set To Launch Debut Book“When Did Corruption Start”

New York, New York - October 13, 2026 - Writer and independent researcher Dan Hulle, tt is all set to launch his upcoming book, When Did Corruption Start, a historical and theological exploration of the origins of corruption, tracing its roots from biblical events such as the fall of Lucifer to modern-day political and financial scandals. The investigative work examines a wide array of diverse topics, including ancient Sumerian mythology, theories surrounding the Anunnaki, "lost" biblical texts, the 2008 financial crisis, and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

When Did Corruption Start promises to be more than a conventional history book. Instead, it offers a deep delve into the rabbit hole of human sovereignty while questioning the true origins of the 'cabal' that controls modern financial and political systems. Hullett's narrative aims to show readers how an ancient rebellion in the stars ultimately led to the corruption of the earth, and what that legacy means for personal freedom today. By connecting ancient clay tablets from Mesopotamia with contemporary government cover-ups, the book challenges readers to re-examine the accepted timeline of global control.

When asked what motivated him to write the book, Hullett explained,“It was my desire to provide a clear historical accounting of the beginning of corruption and follow the trail wherever it leads in order to explain the state of the world today. I am deeply concerned for our future generations being abused by a cabal of politicians who for the most part is self-serving. My goal is to uncover hidden truths that have long remained buried from public view for ominous reasons unbeknown. This book is to serve as a warning to be aware and to negate, when possible, to steer back to our beginning principals of the Declaration of Independence.”

Through years of dedicated study and investigation, Hullett has constructed an interesting framework that bridges theology, ancient archaeology, and modern political critique. The narrative encourages critical thinking and invites readers to look beyond surface-level explanations offered by official sources.

As public interest in alternative history, biblical archaeology, and political accountability continues to rise, Hullett's debut work stands as a provocative addition to the field.

When Did Corruption Start invites readers to question long-accepted historical narratives and re-examine the hidden forces that shape modern society. The book will soon be available through major online booksellers and select independent retailers worldwide.

About the Author

Dan Hullet grew up in the countryside, where his curiosity and love for adventure were shaped by the surrounding woods, lakes, and streams. His writing journey began during his senior year of high school when a fictional Christmas story he had discarded was discovered by his mother and submitted to the Tulsa Daily World, where it was published the following day. This experience helped build his confidence as a writer.

After moving to Illinois, Dan worked before attending college, but his education was interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He served honorably in two military occupational specialties, handling administrative duties and serving as a tank driver and loader. Following his military service, he returned to civilian work and continued pursuing higher education while working.

Throughout his life, Dan has maintained a questioning and inquisitive nature, often seeking deeper understanding beyond what is traditionally taught through education, religion, and government. His experiences have shaped his independent perspective and enduring desire to question, explore, and seek the truth.