Raising Children Without Losing Each Other Offers Couples A New Way To Navigate Parenting Conflict Without Sacrificing Their Relationship

MENAFN - GetNews) Veera Mahajan's mediation-based parenting guide explores what happens when loving parents disagree about discipline and how couples can create a calmer, safer, more united home without having to parent exactly the same way.

San Francisco, California - October 13, 2026 - Parenthood can bring two people closer than they ever imagined. It can also expose differences they never knew existed.

One parent believes a child needs firmer boundaries. The other believes the child needs more patience. One worries that too much flexibility will create irresponsibility; the other worries that too much pressure will create fear. A disagreement begins over homework, bedtime, a messy bedroom, or a spilled drink, but somewhere along the way, the conversation stops being about the child.

“You're too strict.”

“You're too soft.”

“You never support me.”

“You always undermine me.”

It is this often-overlooked side of family life that Veera Mahajan examines in Raising Children Without Losing Each Other: How Couples Can Resolve Discipline Conflicts, Protect Their Relationship, & Raise Emotionally Healthy Kids, a mediation-based parenting guide designed to help couples understand not only how they parent, but how they parent together.

Rather than presenting another argument over which parenting philosophy is best, Mahajan approaches the problem from a different direction: What happens to a family when two people who both love their child begin treating each other like opponents?

At the heart of the book is a deceptively simple idea: Disagreement itself is not the greatest threat to a family. Disconnection is.

Parents do not enter family life as blank slates. They bring their childhoods with them. They bring memories of how discipline was handled in their homes, what respect meant to their parents, whether mistakes were met with guidance or anger, whether they felt heard, and what they promised themselves they would someday do differently.

Those histories can quietly enter everyday parenting decisions.

A parent who grew up in a highly structured household may associate immediate obedience with responsibility and future success. Another who remembers feeling frightened or unheard may be determined to give their child greater emotional support. Both may be motivated by love. Yet when neither understands what is driving the other, those good intentions can collide.

Mahajan describes this dynamic through relatable family situations involving Roger, Mary, and their eight-year-old son, Andy. Their ordinary disagreements-homework, cleaning a bedroom, responsibility, and mistakes-reveal how quickly a parenting decision can become a relationship struggle.

Roger wants Andy to develop accountability and independence. Mary wants him to feel supported and emotionally secure. The more Roger pushes, the more Mary feels compelled to soften his approach. The more Mary intervenes, the more Roger feels undermined. Eventually, each parent begins responding not only to Andy's behavior but also to the other parent.

And Andy is watching all of it.

That third perspective-the child silently experiencing the parents' conflict-is central to Raising Children Without Losing Each Other.

Mahajan asks parents to consider something deeper than whether their disciplinary decision was technically correct: What did the child experience emotionally while the adults were trying to be right?

Children may not understand the theories behind different parenting approaches, but they understand tension. They notice a sharper tone. They recognize when one parent contradicts another. They feel the silence after an argument. They can begin wondering whether they caused the conflict or whether they need to choose sides.

Some children respond by becoming pleasers, trying to avoid mistakes so they do not trigger another disagreement. Others withdraw. Some begin acting out because they do not know how to process the emotional tension surrounding them.

The book therefore reframes discipline as something larger than correcting behavior. It asks parents to consider the emotional environment in which that correction occurs.

Mahajan is equally clear about what healthy discipline is not. Yelling, intimidation, humiliation, violent outbursts, and physical harm are not presented as legitimate tools of discipline. The book emphasizes that fear should not be confused with respect and that a child's emotional safety must remain a priority.

At the same time, Raising Children Without Losing Each Other does not advocate permissive parenting.

Children still need boundaries. They need accountability, structure, correction, and guidance. Mahajan's distinction lies in how those things are delivered.

A boundary can be firm without being frightening.

A consequence can teach without humiliating.

A parent can correct behavior without turning the moment into a battle for control.

And two parents can disagree without making their child the emotional battleground.

This balance becomes especially important in the book's exploration of what Mahajan describes as fear-based and connection-based parenting. Fear-based reactions often emerge from anxiety about what might happen if a behavior is not corrected immediately: What if my child becomes irresponsible? What if they never learn respect? What if this gets worse?

Connection-based parenting, by contrast, emphasizes emotional awareness, patience, and guidance.

Mahajan does not simply reduce these approaches to“bad” and“good” parenting. Instead, she asks readers to examine the emotional roots beneath their reactions. Fear itself does not mean a parent does not love their child. The question is whether fear has begun controlling the response.

That distinction turns ordinary parenting conflict into an opportunity for self-awareness.

Before reacting, parents are encouraged to ask themselves questions such as: Am I trying to guide my child right now, or am I trying to win this moment? What am I afraid will happen if I do not correct this immediately? Am I responding to my child-or reacting to my partner?

These questions reflect the mediation philosophy running throughout the book.

Instead of determining which parent wins, mediation looks for what both people are actually trying to protect.

Respect.

Safety.

Responsibility.

Connection.

Confidence.

Emotional security.

Once the shared goal becomes visible, the disagreement can begin to change.

The book offers couples practical ways to interrupt destructive patterns, including pausing when conflict escalates, avoiding correcting or contradicting each other in front of the child, returning to difficult conversations when emotions have settled, reflecting back what each partner has heard, and creating small agreements for handling similar situations in the future.

One of the book's recurring principles is particularly simple: If parents disagree in the moment, they can pause the disagreement and discuss it later rather than turning the parenting moment into a conflict in front of the child.

That pause does not mean pretending to agree.

It does not mean one partner surrendering their beliefs.

It means recognizing that not every disagreement has to be resolved at the exact moment it appears.

Sometimes the healthiest thing two parents can do is protect the child from being placed in the middle, regulate themselves, and return to the issue as partners rather than opponents.

Mahajan also takes readers further back by asking them to examine their own childhood experiences.

“What shaped you to respond this way?” becomes more useful than“Why are you parenting like this?”

That change in question can transform judgment into curiosity.

When one partner understands that the other's insistence on structure may be connected to deeply held fears about responsibility and success, the behavior begins to make more sense. When the other understands that their partner's instinct to protect and comfort may come from childhood experiences of feeling frightened or unsupported, that behavior also becomes easier to understand.

Understanding does not require agreement.

It creates the possibility of responding intentionally rather than automatically repeating old patterns.

That is ultimately what distinguishes Raising Children Without Losing Each Other from a parenting manual concerned only with managing children's behavior. Mahajan places the couple relationship inside the parenting conversation.

Because raising emotionally healthy children is not only about what adults say to them.

Children are also learning from how adults speak to one another.

They are learning what disagreement looks like.

What apology looks like.

What emotional regulation looks like.

What respect looks like when people are frustrated.

And, importantly, what it looks like when two people lose connection and choose to find their way back.

The book also establishes an important boundary around reconciliation. While it advocates mediation, communication, accountability, and repairing relationships, it does not suggest that a person should remain in an abusive or violent environment simply to preserve the appearance of family unity. Ongoing violence, terrorizing behavior, and emotional abuse are treated as serious threats to family safety, and the book recognizes that protecting oneself and one's children may sometimes require leaving an unsafe environment.

Throughout the guide, readers encounter reflections, couple conversations, mediation exercises, practical agreements, and anchor statements designed to move the ideas beyond theory and into everyday family life.

The message is not that parents must become identical.

It is that difference does not have to become division.

A mother and father may interpret the same behavior differently. They may carry completely different childhood experiences. They may have different instincts when their child makes a mistake. Yet they can still learn to communicate in ways that protect their partnership and give their child something essential: the feeling that the adults responsible for their world are working together.

As one of the book's central anchor statements expresses it:

“We may parent differently, but we are on the same team.”

For Mahajan, meaningful change is rarely found in a dramatic parenting breakthrough. It is built through smaller choices-the pause before an angry response, the decision not to contradict a partner in front of a child, the conversation held after emotions settle, the willingness to ask what lies underneath another person's reaction, and the humility to recognize when one's own past has entered the present.

Those moments accumulate.

They can change how a couple handles conflict.

They can change how a child experiences discipline.

And they can change the emotional atmosphere of a home.

Raising Children Without Losing Each Other ultimately asks parents to reconsider what success in family life looks like. The goal is not a household without disagreement. Nor is it perfect parenting.

The goal is a home in which disagreement does not destroy connection, discipline does not depend on fear, children are not forced into the middle of adult conflict, and partners remember that raising their child was never supposed to be a competition.

It was supposed to be something they learned to do together.

About the Author

Veera Mahajan brings a mediation-centered perspective to one of the most emotionally complicated aspects of family life: what happens when parents who love the same child disagree about how that child should be raised. In Raising Children Without Losing Each Other, Mahajan focuses on communication, emotional awareness, accountability, conflict resolution, and the creation of safer family dynamics, giving couples practical ways to move from opposition toward partnership.

About the Book

Raising Children Without Losing Each Other: How Couples Can Resolve Discipline Conflicts, Protect Their Relationship, & Raise Emotionally Healthy Kids is a mediation-based parenting guide for couples navigating differences in discipline, communication, emotional regulation, and parenting philosophy. Through relatable family scenarios, guided conversations, reflection exercises, practical tools, and mediation principles, the book encourages parents to protect both their relationship and their child's emotional safety while building a more connected approach to parenting.