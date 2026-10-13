Dublin, California Teen Poet Leah Kunzfeld Launches Trust Fall, A New Collection About Growing Up And Self-Discovery

MENAFN - GetNews) New poetry collection explores the pressures, uncertainties, and emotional realities of adolescence through the perspective of a young writer.

DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA - OCT. 13, 2026 - Writer Leah Kunzfeld is preparing to introduce readers to Trust Fall, a poetry collection examining the emotional highs and lows that can accompany adolescence and the gradual process of learning to understand and trust oneself.

Kunzfeld began writing at the beginning of her teenage years. What initially served as a private creative outlet, occasionally shared with friends and family, has developed into a collection she hopes to share with readers on a much wider scale.

Trust Fall explores experiences that will be familiar to many younger readers, including overthinking, loneliness, friendship difficulties, academic pressure, family conflict, uncertainty about relationships, self-image, and questions surrounding the future.

Rather than presenting adolescence only through its milestones, the collection focuses on quieter moments that can carry significant emotional weight: wondering whether a friend is pulling away, feeling invisible in a group chat, questioning one's place within a family, comparing oneself with others, worrying about grades, or struggling to understand who one is becoming.

The collection is organized around an emotional progression. Sections including“Storms in Mind,”“The Heavy Silence,”“Lonely Corners,”“A House Full of Distance,”“Stranger in the Mirror,” and“The Breaking Point” explore increasingly difficult internal experiences before the collection moves toward“Small Sparks” and“The Reach.”

That progression reflects one of the central ideas behind Trust Fall: difficult periods do not have to represent the end of someone's story.

Through poetry, Kunzfeld explores the possibility of moving from uncertainty toward self-understanding, hope, stronger boundaries, and acceptance.

Her youth also gives the collection a distinctive perspective. Rather than looking backward at teenage experiences years later, Kunzfeld writes close to the world her poems describe, capturing questions surrounding school, friendships, expectations, belonging, and identity with immediacy.

Trust Fall ultimately presents growing up not as having everything figured out, but as learning to keep moving while discovering who you are.

About the Author

Leah Kunzfeld is a young writer from Dublin, California who began writing during the early years of her teens. Outside writing, she enjoys baking, listening to music, spending time with friends, and being around horses. After initially writing primarily for herself and people close to her, Kunzfeld is now looking forward to sharing her poetry with readers worldwide.