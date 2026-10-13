My Stories I Like To Tell Brings Timeless Lessons To Life Through Humor, Childhood Memories, And Honest Reflection

LA –United States October 13, 2026 - My Stories I Like To Tell by Phil Bode is a heartfelt and engaging collection of personal stories that blend humor, nostalgia, and meaningful life lessons drawn from everyday experiences.

Through a series of vividly told childhood memories, Bode invites readers into a simpler time-one filled with curiosity, mischief, discovery, and the kind of moments that quietly shape who we become. Each story captures a relatable experience, whether it's giving in to temptation, learning from mistakes, or realizing the value of opportunities before they slip away.

From humorous misadventures like mistaking bath oil beads for candy to deeper reflections on missed opportunities and personal growth, the book delivers lessons that resonate across generations. Bode's storytelling style is simple yet powerful, allowing readers to see themselves in his experiences while drawing their own meaning from each moment.

What makes My Stories I Like To Tell stand out is its ability to turn ordinary situations into lasting insights. The stories are not just entertaining, they are thoughtful reminders of universal truths:



We often learn our biggest lessons through our mistakes

Opportunities should be embraced when they come Listening, awareness, and curiosity can shape our path in unexpected ways

The book also captures the innocence and wonder of childhood, offering readers a nostalgic journey while gently guiding them toward reflection on their own lives. It is a collection that can be enjoyed casually, yet leaves a lasting impression long after the final page.

Perfect for readers of all ages, this book speaks to anyone who appreciates storytelling that is both lighthearted and meaningful. Whether read for enjoyment or reflection, My Stories I Like To Tell reminds us that life's simplest moments often carry the greatest lessons.

About the Author

Phil Bode is a storyteller who draws inspiration from real-life experiences, transforming everyday moments into engaging narratives filled with humor and insight. His writing reflects a deep appreciation for life's lessons and a desire to share stories that connect with readers on a personal level.

Availability

My Stories I Like To Tell is available in print and digital formats through major online retailers.