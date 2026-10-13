Al-Faisaly Host Oman's Al-Nahda In Key AFC Champions League Two Clash

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Al-Faisaly will host Oman's Al-Nahda at Amman International Stadium at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the second round of Group C in the AFC Champions League Two, with the hosts aiming to secure their first win and strengthen their chances of reaching the next stage.

Al-Faisaly head into the encounter following a narrow 4-3 defeat to Qatar's Al-Rayyan in their opening match in Qatar. Al-Nahda, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia's Al-Taawoun, setting the stage for an important contest as the teams seek to improve their positions in a group that also includes Al-Rayyan and Al-Taawoun.

Al-Faisaly will look to capitalize on home advantage and the support of their fans to secure a positive result and maintain their campaign in the continental competition. The Jordanian club will also draw on its experience in Asian tournaments, having won the AFC Cup in 2005 and 2006.

Al-Nahda, meanwhile, will be looking for a positive result to strengthen its position in the group as the race for qualification develops.

Group C is being played on a home-and-away basis, with the top two teams advancing to the next stage of the competition.

//Petra//WH