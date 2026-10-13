Russia Loses Another 1,390 Troops In One Day In War Against Ukraine
The Russian military has also lost 12,412 tanks (+2), 25,534 armoured combat vehicles (+7), 51,141 artillery systems (+51), 2,211 multiple-launch rocket systems (+2), 1,704 air defence systems (+1), 443 aircraft (+0), 356 helicopters (+0), 2,942 ground robotic systems (+15), 561,762 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (+1,889), 5,126 cruise missiles (+0), 35 ships and boats (+0), two submarines (+0), 162,418 motor vehicles and fuel tankers (+362), and 4,823 units of special-purpose equipment (+5).
The figures are subject to revision.Read also: Defense Forces destroy workshop and warehouse storing UAVs and EW equipment in Donetsk region
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on October 12, Ukrainian Defence Forces had engaged Russian forces in 180 combat clashes along the front line, with the highest number recorded in the Pokrovsk direction.
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