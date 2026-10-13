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Drone Debris Falls On Private Property In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

Drone Debris Falls On Private Property In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District


Date: 2026-10-13 02:35:43

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, debris fell on the grounds of a private residential property in the Darnytskyi district," the statement said.

Read also: Unexploded aerial bomb neutralized in Kharkiv region after hitting agricultural enterprise

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyi on the evening of October 12, reportedly using six ballistic missiles, according to preliminary information.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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