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Russian Drone Attack At Medical Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region Leaves Four Patients Injured

Russian Drone Attack At Medical Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region Leaves Four Patients Injured


Date: 2026-10-13 02:35:43

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram.

He said Russian forces had repeatedly attacked Khmelnytskyi region with attack drones over the course of the day. Air defense forces were active and intercepted some of the drones.

"During one of the attacks, windows and the entrance area of a medical facility in the region were damaged, as were vehicles parked nearby. Four patients receiving treatment at the facility sustained minor injuries. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance," Tiurin said.

Read also: Russian forces strike Kharkiv with Banderol missiles, injuries reported

As previously reported by Ukrinform, three residential buildings caught fire after a Russian drone crashed in the village of Murovane in Lviv district.

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UkrinForm

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