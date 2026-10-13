ADF Neutralizes 88 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Beginning at 16:00 on Monday, October 12, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk region, nine Banderol/Dan-T loitering munitions, and 108 attack drones, including Shahed drones (74 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody decoy drones. The attacks came from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial assault was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Tuesday, October 13, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 88 drones.

Defense Forces destroy workshop and warehouse storing UAVs and EW equipment in Donetsk region

Impacts were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at seven locations.

In addition, impacts by loitering munitions were recorded in Kharkiv, although some of the weapons failed to reach their targets.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv on the evening of October 12, reportedly using six ballistic missiles, according to preliminary information.

In Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike.