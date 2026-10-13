War Update: 202 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an update on the battlefield situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, October 13.

Russian forces carried out 90 airstrikes, dropping 301 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 9,516 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,619 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, including 31 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian attacks targeted Pavlivka, Vilna Sloboda, Vasylivske, Zarichchia, Koreniok, Korchakivka, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Sopych, Ulanove, Rohizne, Mala Rybytsia, Potapivka, and Iskryskivshchyna in Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in Chernihiv region.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck a Russian troop concentration area and a drone command post.

In the N orthern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Russian forces carried out 49 attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled 20 Russian attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Starytsia, Izbytske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zybyne, as well as toward Zakharivka, Varvarivka, Radkivka, and Doroshivka.

Russian drone attack at medical facility in Khmelnytskyi region leaves four patients injured

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops launched six attacks near Kolodiazi and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 15 Russian attacks were recorded. Russian troops launched offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, and Dovha Balka, as well as toward Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 29 Russian attacks were recorded. Russian forces attempted to advance toward Hruzke, Toretske, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Dobropillia, Svitlе, Myrne, and Serhiivka, as well as near Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces launched one attack toward Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian troops made 12 attempts to advance near Rizdvianka and Ternove, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, Hіrke, Vozdvyzhivka, and Prydorozhnie.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River directions, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through October 13, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,555,700 personnel, including 1,390 over the previous 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff