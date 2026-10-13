Zelensky's Defiance Over Russian Oil Refinery Strikes Angers Trump, Atlantic Reports

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's apparent defiance of calls to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries is angering US President Donald Trump, The Atlantic magazine has reported, citing a White House official.

“Zelensky is acting arrogantly and is getting under the president's skin,” the magazine quoted an unnamed Trump administration official as saying.“The president is asking him for one thing: to stop hitting the oil refineries. Give him that,” the official added.

According to The Atlantic, Zelensky has spent more than a year trying to repair relations with Trump following their confrontation at the White House in February 2025. During that period, Ukrainian officials had hoped that Trump would refrain from taking steps that could undermine Ukraine's interests.

“Those hopes appear to be fading,” the magazine reported, noting that Trump continues to view Zelensky as a major obstacle to achieving peace.

On October 11, Axios reported that Trump was angry with Zelensky and expected Ukraine to halt its attacks on Russian oil refineries. A day earlier, Trump said the United States had repeatedly asked the Ukrainian president to refrain from striking Russian refineries, but that Zelensky had ignored those requests.

On October 9, Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed several issues, including supplies of petroleum products.

According to Putin, Moscow reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the United States and global markets.

Meanwhile, the US administration has exempted Russian diesel fuel supplies to global markets from US sanctions until April 7, 2027.