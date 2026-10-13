ADB Approves $302.38 Million Loan To Modernize Baku Metro

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $302.38 million loan to modernize the signaling system and digitize operations at the Baku Metro.

According to the ADB, the financing will help make metro services in Azerbaijan's capital safer, more reliable and more efficient, while supporting the effective operation of the expanding metro network.

The project is part of a $2.6 billion Baku Metro expansion program being implemented by the Azerbaijani government.

The program envisages the construction of nine stations, two depots and 20 kilometers of new tunnels, the procurement of an additional 300 metro cars, and the modernization of the metro's operational systems. The initiative aims to expand service coverage and passenger capacity while reducing traffic congestion in Baku and surrounding areas.

“This project marks an important milestone in transforming the Baku Metro into a future-ready urban transport system through digital technology. Advanced signaling technology and integrated digital operating systems will make existing services safer and more reliable, while laying the foundation for efficient operations across Baku's rapidly expanding metro network,” said Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan.

Operated by the state-owned Baku Metro Closed Joint-Stock Company, the metro is a key component of the capital's public transport system. It serves 27 stations across approximately 41 kilometers of railway lines and carried around 220.4 million passengers in 2025.

The Baku Metro Signaling Modernization and Operations Digitalization Project will replace the existing signaling system with modern communications-based train control technology and upgrade the operations control center.

The investment is expected to enable shorter train intervals during peak hours and minimize operational incidents that could disrupt services or compromise passenger safety.

Beyond signaling upgrades, the project will introduce integrated digital systems for corporate operations, asset management, cybersecurity, passenger information and crowd management. These systems will be supported by upgraded data centers and secure network infrastructure.

The investment will enable Baku Metro to make more effective use of operational and corporate data, improve maintenance and decision-making processes, and increase energy efficiency.

The project will also strengthen the institutional capacity and digital capabilities of Baku Metro through technical training and workforce development. It will promote greater representation of women in technical and digital roles through recruitment, training, certification and career development initiatives.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately $515.07 million. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is expected to provide $79.98 million in co-financing, while the Azerbaijani government will contribute $132.71 million.

The ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Established in 1966, it has 69 members, including 50 from the region, and works with its members and partners to address complex challenges through innovative financing and strategic partnerships.