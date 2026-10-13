Russian Foreign Minister, ASEAN Chief To Discuss Energy, Food Security In Moscow

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (NNN-TASS) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn will discuss energy and food security, prospects for strategic partnership and efforts to address emerging challenges in the Asia-Pacific region at talks in Moscow, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

Kao Kim Hourn is visiting Russia from October 12 to 15. He will meet with senior officials from Russia's Emergencies Ministry, Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, and Ministry of Energy.

He is also scheduled to meet with the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) to advance work on the EEC-ASEAN cooperation programme for 2026-2030 and speak at the Russian Energy Week international forum.

The visit marks the 35th anniversary of Russia's relations with ASEAN and aims to help implement the tasks set by their leaders at the anniversary summit in Kazan in June. On the sidelines of that summit, Russia and ASEAN expressed serious concern over growing global energy instability caused by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and market volatility.

--NNN-TASS