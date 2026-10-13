SUQMA 2026 Brings Malaysians In Qatar Together Through Sports

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 (NNN) -- The two-month sports meet that is Sukan Malaysia di Qatar (SUQMA) 2026 kicked off on Saturday with a dragon boat competition.

Held in conjunction with Malaysia's Hari Sukan Negara (National Sports Day), the meet features 16 events ranging from dragon boat racing and sepak takraw to e-sports and padel. It is aimed at fostering unity, friendship, and a healthy lifestyle among the Malaysian diaspora in Qatar.

SUQMA 2026 is organised by the Malaysian Embassy in Doha in collaboration with the Malaysian Association of Qatar (MAQ). It runs from Oct 10 to Dec 11 and is themed“Merentas Sempadan, Menyemarakkan Perpaduan (Transcending Borders, Fostering Unity).”

The opening dragon boat competition brought together teams of Malaysian communities from Al Khor, Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, and Dukhan alongside a joint team comprising officials from the embassy and MAQ.

Malaysia's Ambassador to Qatar Faizal Razali said the event provides an important platform for strengthening ties among Malaysians living abroad.

“For us living abroad, this celebration not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, but also becomes an avenue for strengthening ties and uniting the Malaysian community in Qatar.

“Winning or losing isn't what matters most. What's more important is the sporting spirit, discipline, and friendship that we build together,” he said in his speech at the SUQMA 2026 launch.

Commending the enthusiastic participation of the Malaysian diaspora, Faizal expressed hope that SUQMA 2026 would serve as a symbol of unity, determination, and pride for Malaysians in Qatar.

Faizal said SUQMA 2026's mascot, the Desert Fox, symbolises agility and wisdom, which are qualities that Malaysians abroad should embrace in their daily lives.

“These qualities are not just important in sports, but also in discharging our daily duties, living in the community, and tackling the challenges of living abroad as Malaysians,” he said.

He also urged Malaysians in Qatar to remain vigilant and stay informed of regional developments, while adhering to instructions and regulations issued by the Qatari authorities.

--NNN