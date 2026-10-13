Morocco's PAM To Form Four-Party Coalition After Election Victory

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RABAT (Morocco) /ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Morocco's election-winning Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) has agreed to form a four-party governing coalition with a combined 207 seats in Parliament, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing a joint statement issued on Monday.

The coalition comprises the Istiqlal Party, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP) and the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), alongside PAM, following a second round of talks in Rabat.

Together, the four parties hold 207 seats in the 395-member House of Representatives, exceeding the 198 seats required for a majority.

PAM holds 97 seats, followed by Istiqlal with 65, USFP with 26 and PPS with 19.

The parties said they would propose candidates for ministerial posts and draw up a government programme as soon as possible.

King Mohammed VI tasked PAM leader Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri with forming a new government on Sept 29 after her party secured the most seats in the Sept 23 parliamentary elections.

The National Rally of Independents (RNI), which led the outgoing government and finished second in the elections with 66 seats, is not part of the new coalition.

--NNN-ANADOLU