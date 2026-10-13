No, China Is Not Filling The Western Aid Gap In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Australia's Lowy Institute think tank released the 2025 edition of its Southeast Asia Aid Map in July last year, it projected that Western aid cuts would shift the region's development finance toward Asian partners. Specifically, the report expected the center of gravity to“drift East, notably to Beijing but also Tokyo and Seoul.”

Lowy's 2026 edition, released on October 11, now includes 2024 data and preliminary 2025 estimates. They do not show that shift. Aid and other official development finance to the region fell to US$26.1 billion in 2024, its lowest level since 2015. China and Japan both reduced their spending, and South Korea's cuts begin in 2025.

Some of the 2024 fall was a matter of timing, as large pandemic-era Japanese loans to Indonesia and Vietnam were fully paid out. The bigger cuts are still to come.

Lowy estimates that concessional bilateral aid from established donor governments, including Japan and South Korea, would fall by at least another $1.76 billion, or about 20%, in 2025. That is a narrower measure than the $26.1 billion total, which also counts loans on near-commercial terms.

Significantly, China is not filling the gap. Its development finance to the region fell by almost a quarter in 2024, to $3.67 billion, and its share of bilateral finance has dropped from an average of about 20% to around 14.5% since 2022, a level Lowy expects would hold in 2025. New Chinese infrastructure commitments have stalled for 3 consecutive years.

Instead, the shift has been from donor governments to multilateral banks. In 2024, for the first time, multilateral development banks such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank provided more development finance to Southeast Asia than all individual donor governments combined, at $12.7 billion against $12.5 billion.