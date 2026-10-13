Mike Wood's 'One Brave Breath' Hits No. 1 Best-Seller In Multiple Amazon Categories

Coach and author Mike Wood's“One Brave Breath: The Owner's Manual for Being Human” has hit No. 1 in multiple Amazon categories. Part memoir, part practical guide, it helps readers understand their thoughts, calm their nervous systems, and find peace without upending their lives.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Nashville, TN, Oct 13, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Mike Wood, coach, speaker, and author, announces that his book, One Brave Breath: The Owner's Manual for Being Human (released in September 2026), has reached No. 1 in Amazon's Inner Child and Transpersonal Psychology best-seller categories and No. 2 in Psychology Education. The book is a vault of practical approaches for understanding the human mind, recognizing patterns that cause emotional distress, and developing a more peaceful relationship with oneself.









For more than ten years, Wood achieved many professional milestones, but that did not silence the persistent self-doubt and anxiety he had experienced for more than thirty years. When he began his quest for clarity, he recognized that external achievements could not resolve the difficulties he carried inside him. Eventually, his analyses inspired One Brave Breath and his ten-week LUV BEING U program, which offers practices for greater self-awareness and personal development.

In the best-selling book, Wood draws on decades of lessons, presenting it as an owner's manual for understanding the mind and body.“This is not a book about fixing yourself, because you were never broken,” he says, encouraging readers to recognize that many people have never been taught how to understand their thoughts, respond to difficult emotions, or calm themselves under overwhelming stress.

As Wood writes,“You're breathing, you're here, and right now that is enough.” This is also a guiding belief of his philosophy, that meaningful change begins by paying attention to the present moment. That is the first step.

Across its chapters, One Brave Breath guides readers through practices that can help them observe their thoughts without automatically accepting them as facts, recognize underlying beliefs, and interrupt familiar patterns. Wood explains the importance of recognizing the difference between experiencing a thought and allowing it to control one's actions. He writes,“I am not my thoughts. That I can watch them without becoming them.”

The book is intended for high performers, entrepreneurs, athletes, and everyday readers who are successful on the outside but privately experience exhaustion, anxiety, or self-criticism. It also addresses men who have learned to keep their struggles to themselves and younger people who find it difficult to communicate what they are experiencing.

Chip Conley, entrepreneur and author of The Midlife Manifesto reviews,“One Brave Breath meets you right in the noise and teaches you to get quiet enough to finally hear yourself. It's tender, clear-eyed, and full of hard-won hope.”

For Wood, the purpose of One Brave Breath is to help readers recognize the patterns influencing their lives and begin reconnecting with themselves.“Peace is possible. I promise you that. And it starts exactly where you are right now,” he says.

One Brave Breath: The Owner's Manual for Being Human is now available on Amazon.

About the Author

Mike Wood is a coach, speaker, and author of One Brave Breath: The Owner's Manual for Being Human. After a decade of professional success accompanied by anxiety, he began examining the internal patterns causing it. His experiences led him to develop a practical approach to self-awareness and personal development, which also informs his ten-week LUV BEING U program. Wood works with high performers, entrepreneurs, athletes, and everyday people who want to develop a greater sense of inner peace.