Heroes Of 44 - Touching Moment At Film's Premiere (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The presentation of the feature film“44”, a movie dedicated to the heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Second Karabakh War and aimed at preserving historical memory and fostering patriotism among the younger generation, took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center yesterday.

The film's premiere concluded with a moment that touched the hearts of everyone present, lending the evening a profound sense of depth and symbolism.

At the end of the event, the announcement was made: "And now, we invite our heroes to the stage." The audience expected to see the actors and the film crew, but instead, the mothers of martyrs who fell in the Second Karabakh War stepped onto the stage.

<p></p> <h2 id="article-tags-heading" id="article-tags-heading"></h2>