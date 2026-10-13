Myfitnesscoach Expands Outdoor Activity Tracking To Hiking And Cycling

MyFitnessCoach now tracks hiking, trail running, cycling, mountain biking, gravel riding and e-biking

The AI-powered fitness app adds tracking for hiking, trail running, road running, cycling, mountain biking, gravel riding and e-biking.

SHARJAH, إمارة الشارقةّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyFitnessCoach, an AI-powered health and fitness app, has expanded its activity tracking to cover more outdoor activities. Users can now track hiking, trail running, road running, cycling, mountain biking, gravel riding and e-biking, alongside walking and paced walking.The update is aimed at people whose training happens outside a gym. Outdoor sessions are logged in the same app that records workouts, steps, calories, nutrition, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress and recovery, so a weekend hike or an evening ride sits alongside the rest of a user's routine instead of in a separate tracker.What the update coversWalking and paced walking, for daily step goalsHiking and trail runningRoad runningCycling, mountain biking, gravel riding and e-bikingHow it fits with the rest of the appThe outdoor tracking update builds on features MyFitnessCoach has introduced over the past year, including wearable sync, monthly steps challenges with leaderboards, an intermittent fasting tracker and AI food scanning. Together, these bring activity, nutrition and recovery into one place.MyFitnessCoach is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes and is not a medical device.AvailabilityThe update is available in MyFitnessCoach on the App Store. The app is free to download, with optional in-app purchases.About MyFitnessCoachMyFitnessCoach is an AI-powered fitness app. The app offers personalized workout plans, nutrition and calorie tracking, activity and recovery insights, and challenges for users at every fitness level. Learn more at myfitnesscoach.

Bilal Athar

MyFitnessCoach

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MyFitnessCoach Expands Outdoor Activity Tracking to Hiking and Cycling News Provided By MyFitnessCoach October 13, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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