Bihar's East Champaran Police Raid Land Mafia's House Seize Rs 27 Lakh Cash, Arms

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) East Champaran Police raided the residence of an alleged land mafia in Bihar's Motihari and seized Rs 27 lakh in cash, four firearms, around 100 cartridges and more than 65 land-related documents, officials said on Tuesday.

Sharma's son, Sahil Sharma, was arrested during the operation, while Rakesh Sharma was reportedly not present in the house. The raid was conducted on Monday night on the instructions of East Champaran SP Swarna Prabhat.

The team included three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and personnel from five police stations. The search continued for approximately four hours, during which officers examined cash, weapons and documents found at the premises.

During the search, police recovered Rs 27 lakh in cash, two rifles, two pistols and approximately 100 cartridges. Six bottles of branded liquor were also seized. Police are verifying the licences and legal status of the recovered firearms.

Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the possession of the weapons and the source of the cash. More than 65 documents related to land registration were recovered during the raid.

The land associated with these papers is estimated to be worth over Rs 15 crore.

Police are examining the documents to establish ownership details, verify registration records, and determine whether any irregularities occurred in the transactions.

Officials have not yet confirmed any wrongdoing involving the documents, and the findings will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

Police are questioning Shahil Sharma about the recovered cash, firearms, liquor, and land-related documents.

According to police sources, Rakesh Sharma's name has previously surfaced in connection with land disputes and complaints involving alleged illegal business activities.

Investigators are now examining the recovered records and related transactions to establish whether any offences were committed. Police are searching for Rakesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, Chhatauni police are proceeding with the registration of an FIR and examining the legal aspects of the seizure.

Further action will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation.