Blur Plans Website Shutdown As NFT Users Celebrate The Move

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Blur, the NFT marketplace that briefly surpassed OpenSea to become the sector's top venue by trading volume, says it will shut down its website next month. The company also plans to stop onboarding new NFT lending matches on its Blend protocol, while leaving the onchain marketplace itself running.

In an announcement posted on X on Monday-its first public update there in more than a year-Blur said the marketplace frontend will go dark on Nov. 12. Blur's onchain marketplace component will remain operational, but the user-facing website experience will be discontinued.

Blur will end its frontend on Nov. 12, while its onchain marketplace continues to function. Blend will stop matching new perpetual NFT loans, with borrowers expected to repay or allow loans to default by Nov. 12. Blur said it will provide a withdrawal interface after the shutdown. Blur's rise was closely tied to strategies that reduced the practical weight of creator royalties, a debate that intensified across major marketplaces in 2023. The move comes amid an industry-wide slump in NFT trading versus boom-era highs, based on third-party sales data.

Key takeawaysBlur sunsets its website, keeps onchain marketplace live

Blur said it is shutting down the marketplace“frontend” on Nov. 12. While that effectively removes a primary gateway for traders and collectors, the team emphasized that the onchain marketplace will remain operational. That distinction matters for users because the end of a frontend can change how easily participants interact with listings, auctions, and fills-even if underlying smart contract functionality still exists.

Blur did not provide a specific reason for the shutdown timing in its post. The company also did not outline whether the onchain marketplace will adopt a new interface elsewhere, or whether users should expect a long-term transition plan beyond the Nov. 12 milestone.

Blend stops new loan matching; repayment window closes

Blur's changes extend beyond the marketplace. The platform also said Blend, described as a peer-to-peer perpetual NFT lending protocol, will stop matching new loans.

For existing positions, Blur said borrowers have until Nov. 12 either to repay outstanding loans or to let them default. Blur added that it will provide a withdrawal interface after the shutdown, indicating users will be able to access funds or assets once the matching activity ceases.

Blur's decision underscores a broader point for NFT market participants: even when lending rails stay technically accessible, operational changes-such as new liquidity matching stopping-can materially affect leverage strategies and liquidity availability for traders holding positions that depend on ongoing counterparties.

Why Blur's shutdown revives the royalties debate

The announcement also rekindled criticism directed at Blur's earlier growth playbook. Some collectors applauded the decision, while others used the moment to attack the tactics that helped Blur climb to the top of NFT trading charts.

At the center of the controversy is Blur's role in intensifying the use of optional creator royalties and token rewards that encouraged aggressive bidding and flipping. According to earlier reporting from Cointelegraph, Blur's momentum contributed to a broader market shift toward lower creator royalties, and that pressure later influenced OpenSea 's approach.

Cointelegraph previously noted that open creator-fee enforcement became optional on new collections when OpenSea moved toward optional creator fees. Separately, blockchain analytics platform Nansen reported that effective creator royalty fees declined sharply over time: in July 2023, Nansen said effective creator royalty fees fell to 0.6% from 2.5% in 2022, attributing a large portion of the gap to Blur's growth and its royalty-related mechanics.

Blur's current shutdown doesn't settle that debate, but it does highlight how quickly marketplace power can change when the underlying economic incentives remain contentious for creators and collectors. If trading volume and user engagement continue to weaken, strategies that rely on token incentives may become less sustainable-especially when broader NFT demand is already below its peak.

NFT trading remains well below boom-era highs

Blur did not say why it is winding down its frontend or Blend's matching activity. However, the timing arrives during a long stretch where NFT markets have struggled to recover from early-cycle highs.

Data from CryptoSlam cited in the original reporting shows that in September, total NFT sales were $167 million across 2.9 million transactions. For context, CryptoSlam's peak reference point was January 2022, when NFT sales reached $6 billion over 13.7 million transactions.

Blur's exit is not isolated. Other platforms have already reduced or ended operations, including Gemini -owned Nifty Gateway and social collecting platform Rodeo planning to wind down in January, as reported by Cointelegraph. Cointelegraph also previously covered Foundation announcing its closure in April after a sale intended to keep it operating failed to complete, and it noted that Binance ended NFT support in its exchange, shifting management to Binance Wallet.

For users trying to manage NFT inventories or structured positions, platform shutdowns can create practical friction: liquidity can thin out, withdrawal experiences may change, and certain strategies-particularly those tied to lending matches-can become harder to execute.

What to watch next for Blur and Blend users

In the near term, NFT traders and Blend borrowers should focus on the Nov. 12 deadline: Blur's frontend will end, Blend will stop matching new loans, and borrowers will need to decide whether to repay or accept default outcomes. Beyond that date, the key uncertainty is what-if any-new user interface or trading access path replaces the shuttered frontend, and whether the onchain components will attract renewed liquidity as the wider NFT market continues searching for stability.

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