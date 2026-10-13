Ex-MP Ratan Singh's Son Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances Wife, Grandson Named In Murder Complaint

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Former Bharatpur MP Ratan Singh has filed a police complaint alleging that his son, Rajendra Pratap Singh, was poisoned to death in a suspected conspiracy involving his daughter-in-law, Neetu Singh, grandson Saurav, and other members of the family. Police have registered a case at Jaipur's Jawahar Circle police station and launched an investigation.

Rajendra Pratap Singh, who worked as an executive engineer in the Rajasthan Public Works Department (PWD), died under suspicious circumstances on September 11.

In his complaint, Ratan Singh alleged that his son's death was part of a conspiracy motivated by the desire to obtain a government job on compassionate grounds and gain control of property worth crores of rupees.

Police have called in a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to examine the scene and collect evidence. CCTV footage and digital video recorder (DVR) equipment from the house have also been seized for forensic analysis. Investigators are awaiting the FSL and medical reports to establish the cause of death.

The allegations against the family members have not yet been independently established. According to the complaint, Rajendra Pratap Singh and Neetu Singh married on May 11, 2005. Marital disputes reportedly developed soon after their marriage, eventually leading Rajendra to file a divorce petition in the family court.

The complaint states that Neetu Singh and her son, Saurav, had been living separately from Rajendra for approximately five to six years. In May this year, the two parties reportedly reached a mutual agreement, following which Neetu Singh and Saurav returned to the family home in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.

However, Ratan Singh alleged that tensions escalated after their return, with frequent disputes over the house, property, and financial matters.

In his complaint, Ratan Singh alleged that a serious dispute over property and financial transactions took place at the house on September 4. During the confrontation, his son was allegedly threatened with death.

He further claimed that the house's CCTV cameras were damaged or disabled on September 4 and 5, raising suspicions about the events surrounding his son's death.

According to the former MP, Rajendra's lips had turned blue when his body was found, which he believes could indicate poisoning. He has urged investigators to examine the CCTV DVR and other evidence to establish the sequence of events.

These claims remain allegations, and the precise circumstances of Rajendra's death are yet to be determined.

Mahesh Chandra, station house officer (SHO) of Jawahar Circle police station, said investigators were examining all aspects of the case. Police have collected evidence from the scene, seized the CCTV DVR, and conducted a post-mortem examination. Viscera samples have been sent to the FSL for analysis.

According to the SHO, the final forensic and pathology reports are still awaited.

The findings are expected to help determine whether a toxic substance was involved or whether another medical cause led to Rajendra's death.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the complaint filed by Ratan Singh and questioning family members, neighbours, and relatives from the complainant's daughter-in-law's side.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the cause of death, as well as the allegations of conspiracy and poisoning, will depend on the findings of the forensic examination and further police inquiries.