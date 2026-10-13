SEHA Encourages Young Adults To Make Their First Blood Donation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Young adults are encouraged to mark turning 18 by becoming blood donors, helping to support a safe and sustainable blood supply for the community Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of Pure Health, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East has launched the 'Donate and Celebrate Your 18th Birthday with the Blood Bank' initiative through SEHA Blood Bank Services. This initiative encourages young adults to mark their first birthday of blood donation eligibility by making their first donation and turning this important milestone into a meaningful act of giving back to the community.

Young adults aged 18-25 already represent approximately 15% of SEHA Blood Bank Services' donor base, signaling growing interest among a generation that is increasingly looking for meaningful ways to contribute to their communities. SEHA Blood Bank Services seeks to build on this momentum by encouraging more young people to consider blood donation when they become eligible and to continue donating regularly where possible.

For many young people, turning 18 marks the beginning of a new chapter, bringing greater independence and new responsibilities. SEHA Blood Bank Services is seeking to make blood donation part of that transition, giving young adults an opportunity to take an active role in supporting the health and wellbeing of others from an early age.

Dr. Eiman Ahmed Al Zaabi, Blood Bank Medical Director at SEHA Blood Bank Services, said:“Encouraging individuals to donate blood as soon as they become eligible is key to building a sustainable and reliable blood supply. Initiatives such as 'Donate and Celebrate Your 18th Birthday' help introduce the value of giving from a young age and encourage young adults to develop regular donation habits, supporting our ability to meet the needs of patients across the UAE.”

The initiative was recently brought to life by Omer Elfatih, a new, young donor, who chose to celebrate his 18th birthday by making his first blood donation. SEHA Blood Bank Services marked the occasion with a small celebration and presented Omer with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his decision to turn a personal milestone into an act of giving.

Reflecting on this experience, Omer said:“On my 18th birthday, I chose not to receive a gift, but to give one. Donating blood for the first time felt like a meaningful way to celebrate and make a difference. I hope other young people will consider making blood donation part of their own milestones and continue giving in the years ahead.”

Omer's experience reflects the initiative's wider aim to introduce blood donation at the point young adults become eligible and encourage a habit that can continue beyond a first donation. Regular participation from eligible donors helps maintain a safe and reliable blood supply for patients who need blood and blood components for emergency care, surgery and ongoing medical treatment.

By linking an important personal milestone with an opportunity to give back, SEHA Blood Bank Services aims to build awareness of blood donation among younger generations and encourage more eligible individuals to become regular donors As the backbone of UAE's healthcare system, SEHA continues to advance initiatives that empower communities to play an active role in supporting the health and wellbeing of people across the country.

Young adults who are eligible to donate are encouraged to learn more about blood donation, including eligibility requirements and available SEHA Blood Bank Services locations, and consider making their first donation part of their 18th birthday milestone. Celebrate turning 18 by making a lifesaving difference and joining the community of volunteers across Abu Dhabi.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.