Bluewaters Showcases UAE-Based Creative Talent Across Seven Gallery Spaces

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The collaboration with Studio Thirteen forms part of Dubai Culture's Creative Spaces initiative, bringing artist-led galleries, workshops and talks to The Wharf Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE –October 2026: Bluewaters, by Dubai Retail, has partnered with Studio Thirteen to launch seven artist-led gallery spaces at The Wharf as part of the Creative Spaces initiative by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). The collaboration gives UAE-based artists space to present their work and connect with residents and visitors through exhibitions, workshops and talks.

Now open until December, the galleries welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday to Sunday, offering an opportunity to discover the work of artists practising in the UAE.

Creative Spaces is part of the Creative Sector Resilience Portfolio, launched by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture. Delivered with public and private sector partners, the initiative offers free, multi-purpose spaces to artists, designers, cultural practitioners, studios, collectives and creative businesses. It supports the development of creative projects, production and experimentation, alongside workshops and opportunities to build professional networks and advance creative careers.

The galleries draw inspiration from Studio Thirteen's Al Quoz warehouse, with participating artists given the creative freedom to shape their individual spaces. Alongside the exhibitions, the residency will feature monthly workshops, hands-on art sessions and artist talks, enabling visitors to meet the artists, learn about their practices and take part in creative activities.

The series features artists with established practices in the UAE and internationally. Participants include painters Rania Kamal and Athy Petrochilos; Michele Cade Khelifi, Rabab Tantawy and Fink 22, whose work spans calligraphy, muralism and public art; and multidisciplinary practitioners Salma Dib, Construction Studioz, Tamara Tesfai and Chas Williams. Their work brings a range of artistic perspectives to the seven spaces.

Visitors can explore practices spanning large-scale public art, calligraphy, photography, installation, mixed media and experimental contemporary work. The participants bring experience from regional and international exhibitions, cultural commissions and creative collaborations, reflecting the breadth of the UAE's art scene.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said:“Access to space gives artists the opportunity to develop their practice, experiment and bring their work to new audiences. Through Creative Spaces, we are working with our partners to provide practical support that strengthens the resilience of Dubai's creative community. This collaboration at Bluewaters gives UAE-based artists a platform to share their work and connect directly with residents and visitors. By bringing exhibitions, workshops and conversations into a destination people enjoy as part of their daily lives, we can deepen public engagement with the arts and support the continued growth of Dubai's cultural and creative industries.”

By bringing contemporary art into a waterfront destination, the collaboration connects artists with wider audiences and gives residents and visitors opportunities to make cultural discovery and creative participation part of everyday life.

Visitors and art enthusiasts are invited to discover the island, explore the galleries and take part in the special programmes until December. For more information and updates, visit or follow @BluewatersDubai on Instagram.

About Bluewaters:

Bluewaters, by Dubai Retail, blends residential, retail, hospitality, leisure and entertainment in one idyllic waterfront destination. Explore Dubai's most original culinary concepts and landmark attractions, including the iconic Ain Dubai observation wheel, Madam Tussauds wax museum, indoor obstacles at Tr88house and more. The island is connected to the bustling mainland via a direct road to Sheikh Zayed Road and a 265-metre pedestrian bridge links the island to JBR.

About Studio Thirteen:

Studio Thirteen is a shared artist studio and creative hub based in Al Quoz, Dubai. Founded by artist Rabab Tantawy in 2021, the studio supports UAE-based artists with dedicated working space and opportunities to learn, grow and exhibit their work. Bringing together artists from disciplines including painting, photography, sculpture, muralism, installation and mixed media, Studio Thirteen fosters an engaged creative community through collaboration, mentorship and shared platforms.

About Dubai Retail:Dubai Retail is a prominent leader in Dubai's retail and leisure sector, managing one of the region's largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management. Dubai Retail today reinforces its position as a key pillar of Dubai's retail sector, with a diversified offering that spans more than 58 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai Retail plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's tourism and cultural landscape, curating memorable experiences that resonate with residents and visitors year-round. Its destinations include world-class shopping malls such as Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; landmark lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach; and strategically positioned retail centres that prioritise convenience and comfort for its visitors across the city.