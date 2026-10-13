Half Of Dubai's Luxury Villa Buyers Now Plan Renovations Before Purchase, Says Imperium Group

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) An AED 8 million Palm Jumeirah villa concept featuring a private salon, wellness rooms and catering kitchen shows how residential wish lists are expanding Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: Approximately half of Dubai's luxury villa buyers are purchasing properties with renovation already planned, according to multidisciplinary design consultancy Imperium Group, as securing the right address increasingly takes priority over finding a finished home that meets every requirement.

For these buyers, the property purchase is often the starting point for a wider transformation. Drawing on its luxury residential portfolio, Imperium says villas in established locations are being extensively redesigned around the owner's family, lifestyle and long-term plans for the property.

The consultancy has delivered approximately 30 to 40 luxury renovation projects over the past three years. These projects increasingly extend beyond interior upgrades to include architectural and structural redesign, building systems, smart home technology, landscaping and dedicated spaces for wellness, work and entertaining.

Karim Karam, Founder of Imperium Group, said:“For many luxury buyers, the existing villa is no longer the finished product. It is the starting point. They are purchasing properties based primarily on location and then reconsidering almost every aspect of the home. Renovation has become part of the acquisition strategy itself, allowing owners to secure a preferred address without compromising on how they ultimately want to live.”

A Palm Jumeirah villa commissioned by one of Imperium's clients brings that shift into focus. The consultancy has developed the concept for a four-bedroom beachfront residence designed as a self-contained private resort.

Spanning approximately 1,173 square metres of built-up area, the proposed home has an estimated AED 8 million construction and fit-out budget, excluding land acquisition. The figure covers construction, interior fit-out, building systems, external works, landscaping, the swimming pool and specialist facilities.

Its wish list includes a gym, massage room, hairdressing and manicure salon, cinema and rooftop office. A show kitchen supports everyday family use, while a separate industrial catering kitchen is designed for larger-scale entertaining. The beachfront swimming pool also incorporates an integrated spa.

These requirements influence more than the rooms included within the villa. Imperium's plans separate family, guest, wellness and service areas while maintaining practical connections between them. Staff accommodation, storage and dedicated service circulation support the household, while the central living area connects the entrance with the pool, garden and beachfront.

According to Imperium, increasingly specialised requirements are changing how Dubai's high-end homes are planned, with wellness, entertaining and personal care facilities influencing their architecture, infrastructure and circulation from the earliest stages.

Imperium is responsible for the architecture and interior design of the Palm Jumeirah residence, which remains at concept stage. The project illustrates how buyers are treating renovation as part of the property purchase process, securing the location first and then creating a home around the way they want to live.

About Imperium Group:

Imperium Group is a multidisciplinary consultancy specialising in architecture, interior design and construction consultancy across the UAE. The firm delivers residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed use projects, combining design thinking with technical expertise to create spaces that are functional, commercially viable and built for long term impact.

With a focus on placemaking, identity and value creation, Imperium Group works across new developments, repositioning projects and renovation initiatives, helping clients transform ideas and existing assets into destinations that serve businesses, communities and the built environment. Through an integrated approach spanning architecture, interiors and project delivery, the firm is committed to creating thoughtful, context driven solutions that balance creativity, performance and commercial success.