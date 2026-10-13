MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Visit Qatar, in partnership with the Qatar Challenge Racing Club (Samla), has announced the launch of the second edition of the Samla International Race, with registration now open to male and female participants from around the world. This collaboration forms part of a strategic partnership between the two parties spanning three years, from 2027 to 2029. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Set to take place on January 23, 2027, between Sealine and Khor Al Adaid, the second edition of the race will welcome participants to compete in one of Qatar's toughest endurance races.

The Samla International Race will comprise four endurance challenges: swimming, off road cycling, running, and kayaking – each designed to test the participants' stamina and skill. The race begins with a 3-kilometre swim, followed by a 21-kilometre run. Competitors will then tackle a 22-kilometre off road cycling stage, followed by a 4-kilometre kayaking challenge. The race continues with another 22-kilometre off road cycling stage before concluding with a 28-kilometre run, bringing the total race distance to 100 kilometres.

Commenting on this, Mr. Ahmad Al-Binali, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, said:“We are delighted to announce a long-term strategic partnership between Visit Qatar and the Qatar Challenge Racing Club (Samla), spanning three years from 2027 to 2029. The partnership aims to continue developing the Samla International Race and strengthen its presence on the international sporting stage, supporting Qatar's position as a global destination for sports tourism and major events. The Samla International Race exemplifies the integration of sport and tourism, with the visitor experience extending beyond the race itself to discovering the wide range of experiences and events Qatar has to offer”.

Mr. Azzam Abdulaziz Al-Mannai, President of Qatar Challenge Racing Club (Samla) said,“We are delighted to launch the Samla International Race 2027 in partnership with Visit Qatar and to mark this important milestone by signing a three-year strategic partnership agreement beginning in 2027. This partnership represents an important step in our vision to develop the Samla International Race into an integrated sports and tourism platform combining endurance, adventure, and competition while showcasing Qatar's unique natural landscapes and tourism offerings to athletes and audiences from around the world. We greatly value the support and confidence of Visit Qatar and look forward to building, through this partnership, a sustainable international event that strengthens Qatar's position as a leading destination for sports and tourism, in line with our shared vision and ambitions for the years ahead”.

The organising committee has allocated valuable cash prizes for the winners in both the men's and women's categories, with a total prize pool of USD 600,000. The first-place winner will receive USD 100,000, while the second and third places will be awarded USD 60,000 and USD 40,000 respectively. Competitors placing fourth to tenth will receive prizes ranging from USD 20,000 to USD 8,000, depending on their ranking. These prizes are a gesture of appreciation for the participants and serve as an incentive to excel in one of the most challenging races in the region.

The Samla International Race will further enrich Qatar's sporting events calendar and support the country's continued efforts to strengthen its position as a global hub for sporting excellence.