Dubai Office Deals Rise 12% In Q3 As Smaller Investors Return

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Commercial deal volumes hold steady at 2,789 in Q3 2026 as smaller investors return, CRC Property report shows Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – Tuesday October, 2026

Downtown Jebel Ali has overtaken Business Bay as Dubai's most active office location, as smaller investors drove a rebound in office deals in Q3 2026, according to the latest quarterly market report from CRC Property, the UAE commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm.

Dubai recorded 2,789 commercial sales transactions in the quarter, just 1.8% below Q2 and a clear improvement on the previous quarter's 21.5% fall. Total sales value fell 25.6% to AED 18.04 billion as smaller strata deals replaced large institutional trades.

Behnam Bargh, Managing Director of CRC Property, said:“Q3 was a quarter of stabilisation rather than recovery. Deal counts held firm, but the mix shifted toward smaller transactions. For investors and occupiers alike, the message is discipline: price realistically and favour quality and income.”

Offices: smaller investors drive the rebound

Office units sold rose 11.7% quarter-on-quarter to 1,123, while office sales value fell 42.0% to AED 4.35 billion as the average deal size nearly halved to AED 3.87 million. Year-on-year, office sales value is up 40.4%.

Downtown Jebel Ali took almost 30% of all office deals. Jumeirah Lakes Towers ranked third with 162 transactions, up 47.3%. Secondary office prices eased 1.2% to AED 1,930 per sq ft, a slower decline than Q2's 3.4% fall.

Industrial: investors move to secure land

Commercial land sales reached AED 6.81 billion, around 38% of the quarter's total commercial sales value.

Ashley Sonnenberger, Industrial & Logistics Manager at CRC Property, said:“With local authorities no longer releasing new land, investors and occupiers seeking long-term industrial positions are securing sites directly rather than waiting for fresh allocations.”

CRC data: enquiries rise, tenants turn to instalments

Buyer enquiries at CRC Property rose 15% quarter-on-quarter, led by retail at 34%. On the leasing side, installment plans accounted for 83% of CRC Property's commercial leases, up from 73% in Q2, while single-cheque annual payments fell from 27% to 17%.

The full Q3 2026 market report is available at crcproperty.

About CRC:

CRC is the UAE's leading commercial real estate consultancy and a member of the Cencorp Group. It advises local and international clients on acquiring, leasing and investing in commercial assets across the UAE, including offices, warehouses, retail spaces and mixed-use assets. With over 35 years of market experience and a team of more than 70 specialist consultants, CRC provides commercial sales, commercial leasing, investment advisory and valuation services.