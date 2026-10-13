8Th Pay Commission Updates: Will Central Govt Employees Get Rs 1.19 Lakh Salary? Check

8th Pay Commission Updates: Will central government employees get a Rs 1.19 lakh salary under the 8th Pay Commission? You can understand the complete math behind the 4 percent DA hike, the Rs 69,000 basic pay calculation, and HRA details right here

Central government employees have huge expectations from the 8th Pay Commission. They want to know about basic pay hikes, DA calculations, HRA, and travel allowance changes. Many employees wonder if their monthly income will cross Rs 1 lakh if the basic pay touches Rs 69,000.

You must understand the current 7th Pay Commission math and the impact of a 4 percent DA hike. Do not confuse union demands with official government announcements.

Pay commissions change the salary structure for central government employees. They review basic pay, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, travel allowance, and pensions.

The 8th Pay Commission will focus on basic pay hikes, the fitment factor, and minimum wage.

Some employee unions demand a Rs 69,000 basic pay and a 3.833 fitment factor. The government has not accepted these demands yet.

The final salary hike depends on the pay commission's recommendations and the central government's approval.

We can look at Level 6 and Level 7 employee salaries to understand the current calculation.

Level 6 employee:



Basic pay: Rs 35,400

60% DA: Rs 21,240

Basic travel allowance for metro cities: Rs 3,600

60% DA portion on TA: Rs 2,160 Total travel allowance: Rs 5,760

The basic pay, DA, and TA add up to Rs 62,400. Employees also get HRA based on their eligibility.

Level 7 employee:



Basic pay: Rs 44,900

60% DA: Rs 26,940

Basic travel allowance: Rs 3,600 DA portion on TA: Rs 2,160 Total travel allowance: Rs 5,760

Their total comes to Rs 77,600. Employees also get HRA and other allowances.

The final amount changes based on the DA rate, city category, and other rules on the actual payslip.

The government calculates the dearness allowance based on the basic pay of employees. This allowance helps employees manage inflation.

Let us assume the current 60 percent DA increases by 4 percentage points to reach 64 percent.

A Level 7 employee with a Rs 44,900 basic pay:



60% DA: Rs 26,940

64% DA: Rs 28,736 Monthly DA hike: Rs 1,796

The employee gets an extra Rs 1,796 every month if the basic pay remains the same and the DA jumps from 60% to 64%.

The government will officially announce the exact DA hike and its rollout date.

Employee unions demand a Rs 69,000 basic pay. We can calculate the salary using this basic pay and a 64 percent DA.



Assumed basic pay: Rs 69,000

64% DA: Rs 44,160

Basic travel allowance for metro cities: Rs 3,600 64% DA portion on TA: Rs 2,304 Total travel allowance: Rs 5,904

We add these three main components:

Rs 69,000 + Rs 44,160 + Rs 5,904 = Rs 1,19,064.

The basic pay, DA, and TA add up to Rs 1,19,064 per month in this assumption. Employees will also get HRA and other allowances.

The 8th Pay Commission has not confirmed this salary amount yet. The final rules will decide how the new pay panel merges the DA with the basic pay.

The government gives a travel allowance to employees for their daily commute. The amount changes based on the salary level and the city category.

The previous example uses a Rs 3,600 basic travel allowance and adds the DA to it.

The total travel allowance is Rs 5,760 at a 60 percent DA rate. The amount becomes Rs 5,904 if we calculate it with a 64 percent DA. The employee sees a Rs 144 difference per month.

The new pay panel will separately decide if the basic travel allowance amount will change. We cannot consider this calculation as a confirmed hike.

Employees must wait for the final decision of the 8th Pay Commission. You should always compare social media salary hike claims with official announcements.

The government must officially confirm the Rs 69,000 basic pay, the 3.833 fitment factor, and the 64 percent DA.

You should not confuse the gross salary with the in-hand salary. The bank credits a lower net salary after deducting income tax, pension contributions, insurance, and other charges.

The 8th Pay Commission will bring major changes to the income of central government employees. The changes in basic pay, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and travel allowance will decide the final monthly income.

The Rs 69,000 basic pay and 64 percent DA calculation gives a total of Rs 1,19,064. This amount is just an assumption and not a confirmed salary announcement. Employees will know their exact salary hike only after the pay panel releases its final recommendations and the central government approves them.