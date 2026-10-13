ICC Mourns Demise Of Former Zimbabwe Cricketer And Umpire Sarah Dambanevana

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 13 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday mourned the death of former Zimbabwe women's cricketer and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana, who passed away following a brief illness at the age of 36.

Dambanevana represented Zimbabwe as a fast bowler before moving into umpiring, where she became one of the country's pioneering female match officials.

In 2022, she became the first female umpire from Zimbabwe to join the ICC Development Umpires Panel. She received her first ICC appointment at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in January 2023.

She made her international umpiring debut in a women's T20I between Kenya and Botswana in Gaborone on September 2, 2023. Her performances subsequently earned her selection as an official for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates.

During her career, Dambanevana officiated in 72 senior international matches, including 10 men's T20Is, 14 women's ODIs and 48 women's T20Is.

Her last match was the women's T20I between Ireland and Thailand on February 1, 2026, during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier in Nepal.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed his condolences, describing Dambanevana's journey from representing Zimbabwe on the field to making history as an international umpire as an inspiration.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sarah Dambanevana. Sarah's journey from representing Zimbabwe on the field of play to making history as an international umpire was an inspiration, and her achievements helped pave the way for more women to pursue careers in cricket officiating," he said in an official statement.

"Her contribution to the game will be remembered with great respect, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. On behalf of the ICC, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the Zimbabwe cricket community during this difficult time,” Shah added.

The ICC also extended its deepest sympathies to Dambanevana's family, friends, colleagues and Zimbabwe Cricket.