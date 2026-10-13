ABB Bank To Host International Risk Forum In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 16, 2026, Baku will host the International Risk Forum, organized by ABB Bank with the support of Mastercard as an event partner.

The forum will bring together senior executives from the financial sector, representatives of regulatory authorities, local risk management professionals, and international experts.

The event aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience in response to the evolving global risk landscape. The International Risk Forum will serve as a platform for professional discussions on pressing issues, including geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, regulatory changes, cybersecurity, operational resilience, and other relevant topics.

Forum participants will discuss effective risk management and ways to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties and a rapidly changing economic environment. Particular attention will be paid to the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence, emerging approaches to combating cybercrime and financial fraud, as well as the management of digital assets and investment risks.

The forum will also focus on the future of the risk management function in the banking sector, the safe adoption of innovative technologies, strategic decision-making, and the development of mechanisms for responding promptly to emerging risks.

For more information about ABB Bank's modern, practical, and versatile products and services, please visit the Bank's branches and service offices, its official website at , contact the Information Center at 937, or follow the Bank's official corporate social media pages.