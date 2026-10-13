(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leo International Precision Health AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 13. Oct 2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name Leo International Precision Health Aktiengesellschaft Street address Am Klopferspitz 19 Postal code 82152 City Planegg Martinsried LEI 529900R5095181VD8H48

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Verringerter zugerechneter Stimmrechtsanteil

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural Person

Name Birth date Ding-Shin Chang 12.10.1969

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name SGCI Corporate Finance GmbH, Hsiao-Hsuan Wang

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

02.10.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 69.87% 0.00% 69.87% 106,560,000 Previous notification 84.20% 0% 84.20% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 74,455,840 0.00% 69.87% Total 74,455,840 69.87%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - Ding-Shin Chang - SGCI Corporate Finance GmbH 69.87% 69.87%

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

70.570.840 Stimmrechte des Herrn Hsiao-Hsuan Wang, New Taipei City, Taiwan, werden dem Meldepflichtigen aufgrund einer Verhaltensabstimmung gemäß § 34 Abs. 2 WpHG wechselseitig zugerechnet.

Date

08.10.2026

End of message

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