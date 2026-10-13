Peak Season, Peak Delays: Start Planning For School Holiday, Major Event And Christmas Travel Flight Delays

Qantas

- Daniel FowkesMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nothing quite ruins a holiday like a delayed flight, and Australian travellers are preparing to face the highest delay period of the year.In 2025, over 28 million people took domestic flights between September and January, with only 76% departing on time, compared with 81.3% during off-peak periods. Data from BITRE consistently show that peak travel periods experience higher rates of flight departure and arrival delays.September to January marks the peak for domestic travel in Australia. It started with the recent AFL and NRL finals series and will continue with the upcoming school holidays, Spring Racing Carnival, and the Christmas/New Year break, all of which increase demand on key routes.Up to one in four passengers travelling during this period in 2026 will face a flight delay. Many attempt to avoid the chaos by arriving early at the airport and paying for priority boarding or flexible tickets. Unfortunately, that often won't make a difference.“Peak period demand fills flight schedules and reduces recovery time between flights,” explains Daniel Fowkes, founder of Djs Aviation.“Economically, it's more advantageous for airlines to run on tight turnarounds, which means that one late aircraft can have a cascading effect on all following flights.”A single passenger delay, mechanical issue, medical episode, or system fault can delay an entire day's worth of flights for hours. That knock-on effect is magnified during peak season, where fewer spare aircraft and tighter crew capacity across the network leave airlines with fewer options to swap in a replacement plane or reroute passengers.“We see this most commonly on the shorter, high-demand routes, like Sydney to Melbourne and Sydney to Brisbane, and airlines that offer several flights a day, like Jetstar. If you've ever flown one of these routes later in the day, you've likely experienced a delayed takeoff,” says Mr Fowkes.“In extreme circumstances, the last flight of the day has to be cancelled, as it won't arrive before airport closure times.”According to BITRE data, Jetstar experiences the most delays during peak periods, with up to 36% of flights delayed over peak months. Qantas and Virgin Australia sit closer to 25%.Delays cause more than frustration for passengers; they also impose unforeseen economic costs on trips, including missed connections, rebooking accommodations, and unexpected food and beverage expenses. Unlike Europe or the UK, Australia has no automatic cash compensation scheme for delayed domestic flights. Under Australian Consumer Law, airlines must still offer a remedy – typically a refund or rebooking – when they cancel a flight or fail to deliver the service booked. New passenger protection reforms progressing through Parliament in 2026 will require cash refunds for domestic delays of three hours or more.It's unlikely that airlines will change how they schedule their flights to reduce delays. However, Mr Fowkes shares that there are a few things travellers can do to improve their chances of departing and arriving on time.“Booking a flight earlier in the day means there's less opportunity for a delay to occur before you board. The first or second leg of repeat journeys is more likely to leave on time,” he says.“Choosing to fly on a day with fewer flights on offer can also help, as there may be more time scheduled between turnarounds. And, if you're not constrained by price, data shows that Qantas and Virgin Australia experience fewer delays than more budget options.”

Daniel Fowkes

Djs Aviation

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Peak Season, Peak Delays: Start Planning for School Holiday, Major Event and Christmas Travel Flight Delays News Provided By First Page October 13, 2026, 06:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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