Leaving T'gana Issues Behind, Revanth Reddy Cabinet Busy With INDIA Bloc Protest: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) BJP Telangana General Secretary Veerender Goud on Tuesday took aim at the Revanth Reddy-led government for allegedly "ignoring" the issues of the state and going to New Delhi to join the INDIA Bloc's protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) process.

Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, and several state Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, travelled to Delhi on Monday to join the INDIA Bloc protest.

The Congress-led INDIA Bloc marched towards the Supreme Court on Monday to file a petition, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the SIR of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities in the revision exercise and raised concerns over the electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Goud said, "Most of the Congress party's MLAs, along with some MLAs whose party affiliations are unclear, whether they belong to the BRS or the Congress, are in Delhi staging a sit-in protest while the people of Telangana are struggling. They are facing severe problems, including a lack of drinking water, insufficient water for irrigation and a power crisis. Students are also taking to the streets demanding fee reimbursement, and there are several other governance-related issues."

"Leaving all these issues behind, the Chief Minister and the whole Cabinet are sitting in New Delhi. It is very unfortunate that they have left the administration, not like they cared much when they were in Hyderabad. However, at least they were visibly present; now they are not visibly, physically or mentally present," he added.

This comes as students across Telangana are currently engaged in multiple distinct protests and agitations against the state government over education policies, campus infrastructure, and financial dues.