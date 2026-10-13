Delhi HC To Hear Pleas Seeking Sops For Protests After Huge Losses

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear two petitions seeking standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regulate protests, after the petitioners claimed that recent demonstrations had caused business losses of around Rs 2,000 crore and disrupted access to commercial hubs such as Connaught Place.

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri mentioned the matter before the bench headed by the Chief Justice, seeking an urgent hearing. He said one petition had been filed by an advocate and the other by a traders' association, with both seeking measures to ensure that protests do not disrupt the functioning of courts and commercial activities.“More than Rs 2,000 crores have been lost in recent times due to this. We are seeking implementation of SOPs. It has to be in a manner in which it doesn't disturb the work of lawyers and traders. Places like Connaught Place became completely inaccessible,” Puri submitted.

Call for Balance Between Protest Rights and Public Convenience

The petitions seek a mechanism to regulate the conduct of demonstrations while protecting the right to protest and minimising inconvenience to the public, traders and lawyers. The plea comes amid concerns over the impact of protest marches and demonstrations on traffic movement, access to business districts and the routine functioning of institutions in the national capital.

The petitioners are seeking clear guidelines to ensure that protests are organised in a manner that does not unnecessarily obstruct public movement or bring commercial activities to a standstill. The court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Traders' Associations Report Heavy Losses

Recently, the New Delhi Traders Association had announced the closure of markets in Connaught Place over concerns about public safety and possible damage to property. The Chamber of Trade and Industry estimated that the disruption could cause losses of around ₹2,000 crore.

Traders have raised concerns over protests affecting business areas, traffic movement and public access in Delhi. They have urged authorities to ensure that demonstrations take place at designated venues where large gatherings can be managed without disrupting business activities.

The petitions seek clear guidelines for holding protests while ensuring that the right to demonstrate does not cause undue inconvenience to the public, traders and lawyers or disrupt the functioning of courts and other institutions. (ANI)

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