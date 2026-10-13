Rajinikanth Fans Offer Special Prayers In Temple For 'Jailer 2' Success

With anticipation running high among fans for superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer 2', excitement has taken a different turn in Tamil Nadu.

Fans Offer Special Prayers in Tiruchirappalli

In a special gesture expressing their admiration and hopes for the film's success, Rajinikanth's fans in Tiruchirappalli created a rangoli featuring the film's title at the entrance of Arulmigu Selva Vinayagar Temple in the Srirangam area and offered special prayers ahead of its scheduled release on October 15.

The fans decorated the temple entrance with flowers, lit traditional lamps and placed photographs associated with the film. They also performed special pujas, seeking divine blessings for 'Jailer 2' to achieve grand success at the box office.

Speaking about the celebrations, Raji, an office-bearer of the Rajinikanth Fans' Association, said the superstar's popularity remained unmatched despite the passage of time.“No matter how many years pass, our leader Rajinikanth continues to remain an unbeatable superstar in the film industry. His film 'Jailer 2' is scheduled to release on the 15th. We have performed special pujas, lit lamps and offered prayers at the Vinayagar temple today, wishing the film a grand success,” Raji said.

The fans also prayed for Rajinikanth's well-being, expressing their wishes for the actor to enjoy good health and a long, fulfilling life.

About the Highly Anticipated Film

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is one of the highly anticipated Pan-India films of this year. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is slated to release worldwide on October 15.

The film's trailer was recently unveiled, introducing Rajinikanth's Muthuvel 'Tiger' Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth's trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centrestage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force.

The trailer also introduces a stellar cast ensemble featuring Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal among others. SJ Suryah's character takes up an intense role, appearing as the newest foe for Tiger. The trailer ends with Yogi Babu's character slyly pointing out how Tiger has been killing people and washing cars as if nothing happened.

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

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